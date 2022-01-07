Darts stars Alan Soutar and John Henderson are Inverness-bound this summer

An error occurred. Please try again.

World darts sensation Alan Soutar and Huntly’s Highlander John Henderson are set to star on stage in Inverness this summer.

The arrows aces will be joined by Stephen Bunting and Joe Cullen at a special ‘A Night at the Darts’ event at the city’s Ironworks on Friday June 3 which has been organised by Inverness Athletic FC.

Soutar, who is a firefighter from Arbroath, made global headlines last month when, against all odds, he reached the last 16 of the PDC World Championship at the Alexandra Palace before losing to Calllan Rydz.

THE DARTS ARE COMING TO INVERNESS #InvAth IAFC, with KJW Events, are excited to announce that the Darts are coming to Inverness. On Fri June 3rd we welcome @soots180 John Henderson, @sbunting180 & @rockstar_13_ to @IronworksVenue for what will be a cracking night of darts. pic.twitter.com/dTM2A40UOA — Inverness Athletic Football Club (@InvernessAthFC) January 7, 2022

For the first time since 2014, Henderson missed out on competing there after his defeat at the tour card qualifier.

This disappointment followed success when he won the non-ranking World Cup of Darts for Scotland alongside Peter Wright, who went on to become the PDC champion.

Tickets, which start at £40, go on sale on Wednesday from www.invernessathleticfc.co.uk and www.ironworksvenue.com