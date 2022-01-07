Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darts stars Alan Soutar and John Henderson are Inverness-bound this summer

By Paul Chalk
January 7, 2022, 1:32 pm Updated: January 7, 2022, 3:10 pm
Alan Soutar, who reached the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship.
Alan Soutar, who reached the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship.

World darts sensation Alan Soutar and Huntly’s Highlander John Henderson are set to star on stage in Inverness this summer.

The arrows aces will be joined by Stephen Bunting and Joe Cullen at a special ‘A Night at the Darts’ event at the city’s Ironworks on Friday June 3 which has been organised by Inverness Athletic FC.

Soutar, who is a firefighter from Arbroath, made global headlines last month when, against all odds, he reached the last 16 of the PDC World Championship at the Alexandra Palace before losing to Calllan Rydz.

For the first time since 2014, Henderson missed out on competing there after his defeat at the tour card qualifier.

This disappointment followed success when he won the non-ranking World Cup of Darts for Scotland alongside Peter Wright, who went on to become the PDC champion.

John Henderson.

Tickets, which start at £40, go on sale on Wednesday from www.invernessathleticfc.co.uk and www.ironworksvenue.com

 

