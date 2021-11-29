John Henderson misses out on World Championship qualification

John Henderson will miss the PDC World Darts Championship for the first time since 2013 after his defeat at the tour card qualifier.

The Highlander was beaten 6-1 by Alan Tabern in the last 24 of the event in Barnsley which means he has failed to qualify for the sport’s biggest tournament at the Alexandra Palace next month.

Huntly’s Henderson lost the first three legs against Tabern before taking the next to get on the scoreboard.

The 48-year-old then fell 4-1 down and in the next two legs he was well-placed on a finish but his opponent checked out 135 and 102 to seal victory.

Failure to qualify for the World Championship ends a disappointing year for Henderson in ranking tournaments.

In September he won the non-ranking World Cup of Darts for Scotland alongside Peter Wright.

But he has been unable to replicate the same form in ranking events which has led to him missing out on the World Championship.