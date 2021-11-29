Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Henderson misses out on World Championship qualification

By Callum Law
November 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
John Henderson will miss the PDC World Darts Championship for the first time since 2013 after his defeat at the tour card qualifier.

The Highlander was beaten 6-1 by Alan Tabern in the last 24 of the event in Barnsley which means he has failed to qualify for the sport’s biggest tournament at the Alexandra Palace next month.

Huntly’s Henderson lost the first three legs against Tabern before taking the next to get on the scoreboard.

The 48-year-old then fell 4-1 down and in the next two legs he was well-placed on a finish but his opponent checked out 135 and 102 to seal victory.

Failure to qualify for the World Championship ends a disappointing year for Henderson in ranking tournaments.

In September he won the non-ranking World Cup of Darts for Scotland alongside Peter Wright.

But he has been unable to replicate the same form in ranking events which has led to him missing out on the World Championship.

