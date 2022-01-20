Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to defend WBC title in the Granite City

By Sean Wallace
January 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 7:03 pm
Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland holds the WBC International Silver welterweight belt up to his fans.
Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland will defend his WBC International Silver title with a home city show in March.

Welterweight Sutherland will defend the belt against an as-yet-unnamed opponent at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, on Friday March 11.

Sutherland’s fight will be broadcast live on FightZone.

Southpaw Sutherland won the WBC belt with an impressive eighth-round stoppage of Michele Esposito at the same venue last November.

Dean Sutherland (in red) lands a punch against Michele Esposito in the WBC International Silver title fight.

Sutherland, 23, topped an impressive performance by stopping highly-rated Esposito (18,4,1) 1 minute 57 seconds into round eight.

It is the first time Esposito has been stopped in a nine-year career.

Former Italian welterweight champion Esposito, 35, was on a seven-fight winning streak dating back to 2018.

One of the hottest rising stars in Scottish boxing, Sutherland boasts a flawless professional record of 12 wins from 12 professional fights.

Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland lands a right hook to Michele Esposito.

In March, in front of a home crowd, Sutherland – aka ‘Deadly’ – will bid for a third successive title win.

He claimed the WBO Youth welterweight belt with a stoppage defeat of Mexican Jose Antonio Delgado Velazquez in Hamilton last July.

A former multiple-weight world kickboxing champion, Sutherland switched disciplines in 2018 and has made a major impact in pro boxing.

He will look to maintain that relentless momentum with the title defence in March.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland is set to defend his WBC International Silver title.

Billy Stuart also confirmed on bill

Sutherland will top a bill that will also include Aberdeen based super-bantamweight Billy Stuart.

Northern Sporting Club star Stuart, from Macduff,  is also targeting a title shot in 2022.

The 24-year-old, a former multiple British and Scottish amateur champion, stopped Alexandru Ionita at the Beach Ballroom last November.

It was a dominant performance from Stuart, who bounced back in style from the first setback of his professional career.

Billy Stuart (in black) against Alexandru Ionita at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

In July last year, Stuart suffered a majority decision loss to Mexican Alejandro Jair Gonzalez in an IBF Youth world title fight.

The first defeat of BUI Celtic champion Stuart’s pro-career, he now boasts a record of 11 wins (four KO) and one loss.

Also boxing on the undercard of the event are Northern Sporting Club’s Jason Harty and Edward Donavan.

The Irish boxers, both highly decorated at amateur level, are tipped for the top.

 

