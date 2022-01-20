Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to defend WBC title in the Granite City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland will defend his WBC International Silver title with a home city show in March.

Welterweight Sutherland will defend the belt against an as-yet-unnamed opponent at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, on Friday March 11.

Sutherland’s fight will be broadcast live on FightZone.

Southpaw Sutherland won the WBC belt with an impressive eighth-round stoppage of Michele Esposito at the same venue last November.

Sutherland, 23, topped an impressive performance by stopping highly-rated Esposito (18,4,1) 1 minute 57 seconds into round eight.

It is the first time Esposito has been stopped in a nine-year career.

Former Italian welterweight champion Esposito, 35, was on a seven-fight winning streak dating back to 2018.

One of the hottest rising stars in Scottish boxing, Sutherland boasts a flawless professional record of 12 wins from 12 professional fights.

In March, in front of a home crowd, Sutherland – aka ‘Deadly’ – will bid for a third successive title win.

He claimed the WBO Youth welterweight belt with a stoppage defeat of Mexican Jose Antonio Delgado Velazquez in Hamilton last July.

A former multiple-weight world kickboxing champion, Sutherland switched disciplines in 2018 and has made a major impact in pro boxing.

He will look to maintain that relentless momentum with the title defence in March.

Billy Stuart also confirmed on bill

Sutherland will top a bill that will also include Aberdeen based super-bantamweight Billy Stuart.

Northern Sporting Club star Stuart, from Macduff, is also targeting a title shot in 2022.

The 24-year-old, a former multiple British and Scottish amateur champion, stopped Alexandru Ionita at the Beach Ballroom last November.

It was a dominant performance from Stuart, who bounced back in style from the first setback of his professional career.

In July last year, Stuart suffered a majority decision loss to Mexican Alejandro Jair Gonzalez in an IBF Youth world title fight.

The first defeat of BUI Celtic champion Stuart’s pro-career, he now boasts a record of 11 wins (four KO) and one loss.

Also boxing on the undercard of the event are Northern Sporting Club’s Jason Harty and Edward Donavan.

The Irish boxers, both highly decorated at amateur level, are tipped for the top.