Malky Mackay urges Ross County fans to keep celebrations within stands

Malky Mackay has urged Ross County’s fans to continue getting behind his side – as long as they remain within the stand.

The Staggies have released a statement threatening to ban supporters who invade the pitch, after a number of home and away supporters entered the field to celebrate goals in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Motherwell.

While Mackay is delighted with the backing his side is receiving from supporters, he has urged them to stay put during their celebrations.

Mackay said: “It’s a serious subject, but I have to laugh because we have to help some of them back over the fence.

“It’s nothing other than sheer enjoyment from our young pups.

“It’s different if 1,000 people spill out and people get hurt, that can cause issues. But we’ve got a duty of care and a duty as footballers to make sure that we celebrate well, but don’t go mental.

“We can’t jump in the stand and crowd-surf, and we have to make sure that our fans and the fans of the opposition doesn’t start getting into this habit, and people stay where they are supposed to stay.

“I’m very appreciative of all our fans who come to home or away games, and long may it continue – just don’t do knee slides on the pitch.”

Mackay does not want to dampen the enthusiasm of the fresh wave of supporters this season, insisting their backing is key to the Staggies’ future success.

He added: “I have to say, I’m loving the fact that we’ve got a growing band of new, young Ross County fans that are supplementing our stalwarts that have been here for years.

“They are our lifeblood, we need youngsters that are going to be Ross County fans in the future and have the energy to travel all over the country, the passion to want to do that.

“The more people we get in to Ross County the better.

“The atmosphere when we scored the other night was terrific, and the fact that the boys went out to see the fans at the end of the game to show their appreciation is something I need – especially during the week when we go to away games, because I know how long those roads are.

“Our fans have to travel and spend good money, getting back up here at who knows what time, before getting up at 7.30am to go back to work.”