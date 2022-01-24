Inverness tenpin bowlers in desperate need of funds and sponsorship in bid to send boys to European Youth Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Inverness tenpin bowlers in desperate need of funds and sponsorship in bid to send boys to European Youth Championships

By Sophie Goodwin
January 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 5:42 pm
Lee Rigby, left, and Calum Robertson, right, have qualified for the tenpin bowling European Youth Championships.
Lee Rigby, left, and Calum Robertson, right, have qualified for the tenpin bowling European Youth Championships.

Rollerbowl in Inverness are crying out for sponsorship and donations so they can send two young competitors to the tenpin bowling European Youth Championships.

Calum Robertson, 16, and Lee Rigby, 17, have qualified for the major tournament in France, but whether they will be able to travel to the competition in April is still unknown.

The expenses incurred would be at least around £1,500 for each of them – with that figure being the lowest estimation given by the Scottish Tenpin Bowling Association (STBA), who have paid Robertson and Rigby’s entry fees for the Championships.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding competitions because of Covid-19, Rigby and Robertson have hit the ground running in domestic tournaments in the lead up to the European Youth Championships.

To qualify for the tournament, players with the highest averages over 10 frames are chosen, with Robertson’s average being 164 and Rigby’s 177 out of a maximum 300 – however, both players have respective high scores of 269 and 277.

The bowlers should have found out if they qualified for the tournament back in November, but instead their place was only confirmed last week, leaving them with only 11 weeks to raise the funds.

It’s a family affair as Rollerbowl’s head coach, Allan Robertson, is also Calum’s dad, and he believes the European Championships is too good an opportunity for the boys to miss and is desperate to source the funds.

He said: “It’s a massive opportunity for both the boys. They’ve never been before, so won’t know what they’re up against, but we know it’s a high level because they’ll play some of the best countries in their age category.

“My head is in a bit of a pickle trying to fundraise and sort competitions, and if we could raise some money it would ease the worry.

“We’re quite a successful club, but it’s just getting recognised that can be difficult.

“We’ve lost 10 weeks of fundraising with only 11 to go to find the money and get the boys there.

“Hopefully we can get the boys and the club out there and get some success.”

Sponsorship plea

Allan has already managed to raise a small amount of money within the club and Rollerbowl plan to host a fundraising night in March, but the head coach feels as if time is already running out to secure the amount needed.

“It would be a big boost for the club to get some sponsorship and, in return, we would advertise companies and promote them on our social media – and on the boys’ shirts.” Robertson said.

If anyone is interested in donating or sponsoring Rollerbowl, you can find more information on their Facebook page or email arobertson142@gmail.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]