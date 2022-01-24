Inverness tenpin bowlers in desperate need of funds and sponsorship in bid to send boys to European Youth Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rollerbowl in Inverness are crying out for sponsorship and donations so they can send two young competitors to the tenpin bowling European Youth Championships.

Calum Robertson, 16, and Lee Rigby, 17, have qualified for the major tournament in France, but whether they will be able to travel to the competition in April is still unknown.

The expenses incurred would be at least around £1,500 for each of them – with that figure being the lowest estimation given by the Scottish Tenpin Bowling Association (STBA), who have paid Robertson and Rigby’s entry fees for the Championships.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding competitions because of Covid-19, Rigby and Robertson have hit the ground running in domestic tournaments in the lead up to the European Youth Championships.

To qualify for the tournament, players with the highest averages over 10 frames are chosen, with Robertson’s average being 164 and Rigby’s 177 out of a maximum 300 – however, both players have respective high scores of 269 and 277.

The bowlers should have found out if they qualified for the tournament back in November, but instead their place was only confirmed last week, leaving them with only 11 weeks to raise the funds.

It’s a family affair as Rollerbowl’s head coach, Allan Robertson, is also Calum’s dad, and he believes the European Championships is too good an opportunity for the boys to miss and is desperate to source the funds.

He said: “It’s a massive opportunity for both the boys. They’ve never been before, so won’t know what they’re up against, but we know it’s a high level because they’ll play some of the best countries in their age category.

“My head is in a bit of a pickle trying to fundraise and sort competitions, and if we could raise some money it would ease the worry.

“We’re quite a successful club, but it’s just getting recognised that can be difficult.

“We’ve lost 10 weeks of fundraising with only 11 to go to find the money and get the boys there.

“Hopefully we can get the boys and the club out there and get some success.”

Sponsorship plea

Allan has already managed to raise a small amount of money within the club and Rollerbowl plan to host a fundraising night in March, but the head coach feels as if time is already running out to secure the amount needed.

“It would be a big boost for the club to get some sponsorship and, in return, we would advertise companies and promote them on our social media – and on the boys’ shirts.” Robertson said.

If anyone is interested in donating or sponsoring Rollerbowl, you can find more information on their Facebook page or email arobertson142@gmail.com.