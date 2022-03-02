Aberdeen skier Katie Guest ruled out of Paralympics after testing positive for Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen skier Katie Guest ruled out of Paralympics after testing positive for Covid-19

By Mark Woods
March 2, 2022, 5:18 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 6:09 pm
Katie Guest in action.
Aberdeen skier Katie Guest has been ruled out of the Winter Paralympics after testing positive for Covid, less than 72 hours before departing for Beijing.

Robert Gordon University physiotherapy Masters student Guest, whose sister Charlie skied at last month’s Olympics in China, has been replaced by Gary Smith.

Guest had been due to team up with visually impaired alpine skier Menna Fitzpatrick at the Games which officially open on Friday.

Katie Guest.

Fitzpatrick was a star at the last Winter Paralympics, which took place in PyeongChang, South Korea. The Macclesfield athlete, then guided by Jennifer Kehoe, returned with four medals, including slalom gold.

Phil Smith, ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission said: “I’m devastated for Katie who will no longer travel to Beijing 2022 as I know how excited she was about the prospect of competing at her first Paralympic Games, after all the hard work she had put in to make the team.

“I know the entire ParalympicsGB team wish her well and will do all they can to give her plenty to cheer about back home.”

