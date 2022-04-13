Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club making national impact with medal haul

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club are making a national impact having scooped a host of medals at major tournaments already this season.

Formed in 2018 and initially known as Sheddocksley ABC, the organisation underwent a recent name change to CAIN BC.

Club founder Jamie Cain joined up with his father Alex and brothers Nikki and Kieran to take the ambitious club to the next level.

CAIN Boxing Club landed a stunning five gold medal haul and four silvers at the recent Scottish Novice Championships at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, Motherwell.

Topping the podium with gold medals were Kai Mair (2011, 34kg), Sam Burnett (2006, 54kg B), Patrikas Naruskevicus (2006, 56kg), Zane Lawson (2006, 66kg) and James Paterson (senior 92+ kg).

In a memorable tournament for the rising club Kyan Cowie (2011, 46kg), Danny Murphy (2010, 54kg), Joel Petrie (2006, 60kg) and Ross Doig (senior 71kg) secured silver.

In the Scottish Intermediate championships Leo Jamieson (2006, 52kg) topped the podium to take home gold.

There was further gold medal success as Liam Todd (men’s 91kg) won the Northern District title.

CAIN Boxing Club also made a major impact at the Scottish Open championships with one gold and four silver medals.

Gold medal success was secured by Leighton Stitchell (Youth, 75kg).

Claiming silver were Leo Jamieson (2006, 52kg), Noah Benshaat (2006, 64kg), Corey Stevenson (2005, 52kg ) and LJ Jackson (2008, 46kg).

In an Open Pilot event Leo Jamieson (2006, 52kg) and Patrikas Naruskevicus (2006, 56kg) also secured gold.

The rapid rise of CAIN Boxing Club

Club founder and coach Jamie is confident the rising stars will continue to go from strength to strength.

Jamie said: “There are definitely stars of future here.

“We feel the kids are now beginning to get the reward for all the hard work they have put in over the past year or two.

“It is unbelievable how well they are doing. We are all over the moon.

“They are really starting to make a name for themselves, especially down at the championships.”

Exciting boxing stars of the future

CAIN Boxing Club are producing exciting ring stars of the future with teenager Corey Stevenson recently selected for the Scotland performance pathway.

The club regularly take their rising boxing stars to other gyms across Scotland for sparring and shows to rack up experience.

Such is the bond within the young boxers many travelled to Ravenscraig to cheer Leighton Stitchell to Scottish Open gold medal glory.

Jamie said: “There’s a great core of boxers all the way through the club.

“They all work together as a team which makes it easier for the coaches as well.

“For Leighton’s Scottish final a lot of them wanted to go down to cheer him on.

“So we arranged for a few clubs to do sparring as well and made a weekend of it.

“The kids did some sparring with other gyms, supported Leighton then came back up the road a day later.

“We do that quite often.

“There is a good atmosphere and vibe between the lot of them which is great.

“They are a brilliant group of boxers to work with.”

Rise of the Aberdeen boxing scene

CAIN Boxing Club’s impressive medal haul is reward for the skill, hard work and dedication of the young boxers.

Jamie believes boxing in Aberdeen is on the ascendance.

He said: “The gym is absolutely packed.

“It was busy before but it has become even busier.

“I think people are starting to see the success of the club.

“Boxing in Aberdeen is on the rise.

“A few of the other clubs locally are doing well at the championships.

“Aberdeen was known for getting the odd champion.

“However for clubs from here to pick up so many medals recently shows the progression of boxing in Aberdeen.”

CAIN Boxing Club roll of honour

Scottish Novice championships:

GOLD

Kai Mair (2011, 34kg)

Sam Burnett (2006, 54kg B)

Patrikas Naruskevicus (2006, 56kg)

Zane Lawson (2006, 66kg)

James Patterson (senior 92+ kg)

SILVER

Kyan Cowie (2011, 46kg)

Danny Murphy (2010, 54kg)

Joel Petrie (2006, 60kg)

Ross Doig (senior 71kg)

Scottish Intermediate Championships

GOLD

Leo Jamieson (2006, 52kg).

Northern District Mens’

GOLD

Liam Todd (men’s 91kg)

Scottish Open

GOLD

Leighton Stitchell (Youth, 75kg)

SILVER

Leo Jamieson (2006, 52kg)

Noah Benshaat (2006, 64kg)

Corey Stevenson (2005, 52kg )

LJ Jackson (2008, 46kg)

Open pilot event

GOLD

Leo Jamieson (2006, 52kg)

Patrikas Naruskevicus (2006, 56kg)