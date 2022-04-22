WATCH: Press and Journal’s Andy Skinner enjoys rally experience ahead of McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
WATCH: Press and Journal’s Andy Skinner enjoys rally experience ahead of McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages

By Andy Skinner
April 22, 2022, 5:00 pm

Press and Journal sports reporter Andy Skinner was given a first-hand rallying experience ahead of the McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages.

Preparations are well underway for the return of Saturday’s event, which returns following a three-year absence due to Covid.

As part of the build-up, organisers held a sponsors and media event on Thursday at Bin Forest near Huntly.

Andy Skinner at 2022 Speyside Stages sponsors day.

More than 100 competitors are signed up for the event, with a number of them taking the opportunity to squeeze in some late practice.

Andy was given a lap around the track by Aberdeen’s Freddie Milne, who is third seed for the event.

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges also took up the offer of a run around the circuit.

Jason was driven by Oakenshaw’s David Henderson, who is seeded ninth.

The Speyside Stages gets underway at Elgin’s Cooper Park, where the first cars will set off at 9am on Saturday.

Former British and Scottish rally champion David Bogie is the top-seed, with recent Snowman Rally champion Michael Binnie seeded second.

