WATCH: Press and Journal’s Andy Skinner enjoys rally experience ahead of McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Press and Journal sports reporter Andy Skinner was given a first-hand rallying experience ahead of the McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages.

Preparations are well underway for the return of Saturday’s event, which returns following a three-year absence due to Covid.

As part of the build-up, organisers held a sponsors and media event on Thursday at Bin Forest near Huntly.

More than 100 competitors are signed up for the event, with a number of them taking the opportunity to squeeze in some late practice.

Andy was given a lap around the track by Aberdeen’s Freddie Milne, who is third seed for the event.

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges also took up the offer of a run around the circuit.

Jason was driven by Oakenshaw’s David Henderson, who is seeded ninth.

The Speyside Stages gets underway at Elgin’s Cooper Park, where the first cars will set off at 9am on Saturday.

Former British and Scottish rally champion David Bogie is the top-seed, with recent Snowman Rally champion Michael Binnie seeded second.