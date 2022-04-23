Beauly’s Oliver Stewart eagerly anticipates F4 British Championship debut at Donnington Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Other sports

Beauly’s Oliver Stewart eagerly anticipates F4 British Championship debut at Donnington Park

By Andy Skinner
April 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Beauly's Oliver Stewart ahead of the 2022 F4 British Championship season.
Beauly’s Oliver Stewart will make his F4 British Championship debut this weekend when he takes part in the opening round at Donnington Park.

This weekend is the first of nine events throughout the season, each comprising of three races.

Starting with qualifying on Saturday morning, 15-year-old Stewart will take his first steps with the Hitech GP team after being signed up earlier this year.

It followed a thoroughly successful career in karting, which saw him finish fourth in the Junior X30 section of the UK British Kart Championship last year.

The F4 British Championship is recognised as the first step for drivers with aspirations to progress from karting.

Current Formula One driver Lando Norris was the winner of the Championship’s inaugural season in 2015.

Although he is still early in his transition, Stewart is excited about the challenge in front of him.

He said: “It’s absolutely amazing, I was overwhelmed when I was telling people I was signed up to do the year.

“Getting an opportunity like this is something I will never forget. I’m just really grateful for it.

“It’s a completely different experience to anything I have done before.

“I have had to adapt to the weight transfer. A kart obviously doesn’t have any suspension while a car does, so every time you come up to a corner you need to make sure the weight is on the outside tyre to get around the corner faster.

“I also need to get used to the braking, and it’s a completely different driving style as I’m going three times the speed.”

Stewart impressed by attention to detail

Stewart is joined in the Hitech GP team by Daniel Mavlyutov, Alex Dunne and Eduardo Coseteng.

Having travelled south to the Derby circuit, Stewart says the level of preparation required is a new experience for him.

He added: “We got two 45-minute free practices on Thursday.

“It’s been difficult, because I have done 13 days in the car and a lot of people have done much more than me.

“In the first practice we ended up 11th and there were a few things to overcome, as on my fastest lap I still made a few mistakes.

“In the second session I was sitting in seventh or eighth for the entire time, before the red flag came and we didn’t go back out.

“When everyone else came out the track improved, so I got knocked down to 12th.

“We did a debrief with the team about the rules and regulations.

“We did debriefs in karting but not to this kind of level. This is a majorly different experience, as there are four engineers, as well as myself and all the drivers sitting down at a table talking for around an hour and a half.

“We spoke about what we need to know for the weekend and what we need to do and not do, and what we need to do as a team to improve.

“It’s a big jump.”

Teenager keeping a lid on expectations

Stewart, who is a fourth-year pupil at Charleston Academy, insists he is not putting undue pressure on himself in his maiden F4 season.

He added: “In my first year I don’t feel like I can have any expectations, as I don’t really know what to expect.

“It’s as tough as it’s ever been this year. There are drivers who have raced at World Championship level in karting, and others who have done two or three years in cars.

“It’s a good jump, and especially for me coming straight from karting to cars.

“I would like to get a few podiums, and a few wins throughout the season. It will be extremely difficult.

“Winning the championship in my first year is a huge ask, but I would love for it to happen so I will do everything I possibly can.”

