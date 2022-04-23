Boss Gavin Price says Elgin City will be ready for anything next season after toughest term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Boss Gavin Price says Elgin City will be ready for anything next season after toughest term

By Paul Chalk
April 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Elgin City manager Gavin Price reckons this season has been like no other in terms of challenges for the League 2 club.

A Covid outbreak came hot on the heels of the play-off defeat by Edinburgh City which all but put paid to pre-season plans.

It took time for players to get up to speed after the impact of the virus and an injury list to key men hampered Price and his staff all season.

Form has been hugely inconsistent and they find themselves safe from relegation, but eighth in the table with only Cowdenbeath to face on Saturday before finishing at Stranraer next week.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Covid and injuries so costly for City

Price admits it has been a campaign packed with sore lessons, which he is already putting to good use for next term.

He said: “Covid has been pivotal in what’s happened this season and I take my share of the blame.

“We started pre-season too late after reaching the play-offs and we had the Covid outbreak where we closed down the club for two weeks.

“We never really had a pre-season and it had a knock-on effect, not just in terms of a poor start, but players took time to get back to form.

“Also, we’ve never had an injury list like this season and I mean long-term injuries to key players Brian Cameron, Matthew Cooper, Kane Hester, Euan Spark, Darryl McHardy and Jevan Anderson.

“They’ve missed substantial part of the season and it’s mean people overplaying.

You have to keep learning in football and I’ve probably learned more this season than I have in previous years.

“Preparation is the key and there will be no stone unturned next season.”

Blue Brazil are dangerous opponents

Saturday’s visitors are five games unbeaten after four draws and a win at Annan as they get set to face Highland League champions Fraserburgh or Lowland League winners Bonnyrigg Rose in the play-off final on May 7 and 14.

He added: “Cowdenbeath’s form has been strong of late. We expect a tough game as they will be looking to prepare for their play-off games.

“But we have six points to play for and we’re looking to put on a good performance. It has been a frustrating season for everyone, supporters included.

“I firmly believe we started and are finishing the season with a good enough squad to have been challenging, but we want to finish on a high. It’s not holiday-time for us as we look to catch the teams above us.”

On-loan Aberdeen defender Evan Towler is added to the injury list for Saturday, alongside Euan Spark, Jevan Anderson, Finn Allen.

Price is working away on player contracts and hopes to have more announcements soon, following on from Rory MacEwan signing a new deal last week.

