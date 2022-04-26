The 150th Open: Champion Collin Morikawa not concerned about cash but memories and hopes of a defence of the Claret Jug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
The 150th Open: Champion Collin Morikawa not concerned about cash but memories and hopes of a defence of the Claret Jug

By Steve Scott
April 26, 2022, 5:53 pm
Collin Morikawa with the Claret Jug.

Champion Collin Morikawa can only better the script for defending the Claret Jug at the historic 150th Open in one way – defending it at the 151st.

The 25-year-old American won the Open at his first attempt last year and will defend his title at St Andrews in July.

“Being defending champion at the 150th Open at St Andrews, you can’t script it any better,” he said. “Other than being the defending champion at the 151st!

“Hopefully, I can pull it with the energy of all those 290,000 fans. It would be very, very special to defend at the 150th Open.”

‘It’s just love of the game’

But Morikawa still couldn’t tell you how much money he made at Sandwich for his win.

“That’s not what I play for,” he said, referencing the millions being played for on the breakaway Saudi-backed LIV Investments Tour.

“The idea the only thing that keeps us here is money, that’s just not true. If that were the case, you would have 100 signed up for this other tour that’s happening, but you don’t. You just have an unknown 15.”

LIV Investments, the group headed by Greg Norman and financed by the Saudis, have said 15 players in the world’s top 100 have registered for their opening event, at the Centurion Club in St Albans in June.

Morikawa has already pledged his future to the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, and he’s not attracted by the millions on the rebel tour.

“When it comes down to it for me, it’s just the love of the game,” he said. “I think what the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour have aligned themselves to do and what we are growing into is great.

“I’m not complaining about where I’m at right now. I love the position we are at. I want to keep winning more. Money is obviously a great second part of it.

‘I could not tell you what I made last year’

“But I didn’t finish winning the Open last year asking what I made. I could not tell you what I made last year at all.

“At the end of the day, I’m speaking about the memories of the Claret Jug. Showing it to people and bringing it around at home.”

Seeing the faces of people close to him holding the Claret Jug is his best memory of having the great old trophy for a year, he said.

“Just when I take it out, and they realise what they’re holding and the history of it,” he said. “They read the names that came before me. That reaction of people, that will never get old.”

Relishing a first experience of St Andrews

The 150th Open will bring back treasured memories of championships past.

Morikawa has never played at St Andrews, but will play the week before bat the Scottish Open again and is relishing coming to the Home of Golf.

“I’ve never been to a golf course where really the entire town is encompassed around the course like St Andrews,” he said. “The love for the game of golf breathes and lives through the town. That’s what I’m most looking forward to experiencing.

“Places we go and play, golf is the highlight of that week. But there’s also other things going on in some cities that we go to.

“I look forward to going there and embracing everything. Being part of the town when everything is about The Open.”

