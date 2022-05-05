Cricket: Scotland name squad for first tour to USA

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four players from the north-east have been named in the Scotland cricket squad for their first tour in America.

The Saltires will jet across the Atlantic later this month to play the USA twice (May 28 and 29) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) twice (May 31 and June 3) in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 action.

Captain Kyle Coetzer again leads Scotland and is joined in the squad by fellow former Stoneywood-Dyce player Michael Leask.

Ex-Aberdeenshire duo Matthew Cross and Adrian Neill are also in the 15-man travelling party.

The fixtures at the Moosa Stadium in Texas are part of the qualifying process for next year’s 50-over World Cup with the Scots currently second in the standings behind Oman, who have played 16 games more.

After winning four out of four in Dubai last month coach Shane Burger has added Chris Greaves, Chris Sole and 17-year-old spinning all-rounder Olly Davidson to the squad.

Skipper Coetzer said: “USA is a team we haven’t played a lot in the last few years, but I know they possess some dangerous players and have the potential to become a very strong side in the years to come.

“We have played UAE plenty over the years – they are a side that clearly are developing into a fine team and one we have got to keep our eye on.

“In our own team, it is exciting to see a new name in Olly Davidson in the squad. We need to keep blooding new young players and give them their opportunity when they arise.”

Coach Burger added: “The squad were fantastic on our last trip and managed to achieve all goals that were set.

“This trip will be tough and a new experience for everybody as it’s our first trip to the USA.

“We are excited to see good results and performances and to make the most of this exciting opportunity.”

The Scotland squad to face the USA and UAE is as follows: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Olly Davidson, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Brad Currie (travelling reserve).

You can watch Scotland’s fixtures at www.icc.tv with all games started at 4.30pm UK time.