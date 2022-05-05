Cricket: Scotland name squad for first tour to USA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Scotland name squad for first tour to USA

By Callum Law
May 5, 2022, 11:36 am
Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer is excited to be touring the USA
Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer is excited to be touring the USA

Four players from the north-east have been named in the Scotland cricket squad for their first tour in America.

The Saltires will jet across the Atlantic later this month to play the USA twice (May 28 and 29) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) twice (May 31 and June 3) in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 action.

Captain Kyle Coetzer again leads Scotland and is joined in the squad by fellow former Stoneywood-Dyce player Michael Leask.

Ex-Aberdeenshire duo Matthew Cross and Adrian Neill are also in the 15-man travelling party.

The fixtures at the Moosa Stadium in Texas are part of the qualifying process for next year’s 50-over World Cup with the Scots currently second in the standings behind Oman, who have played 16 games more.

After winning four out of four in Dubai last month coach Shane Burger has added Chris Greaves, Chris Sole and 17-year-old spinning all-rounder Olly Davidson to the squad.

Skipper Coetzer said: “USA is a team we haven’t played a lot in the last few years, but I know they possess some dangerous players and have the potential to become a very strong side in the years to come.

“We have played UAE plenty over the years – they are a side that clearly are developing into a fine team and one we have got to keep our eye on.

Scotland head coach Shane Burger.
Scotland head coach Shane Burger

“In our own team, it is exciting to see a new name in Olly Davidson in the squad. We need to keep blooding new young players and give them their opportunity when they arise.”

Coach Burger added: “The squad were fantastic on our last trip and managed to achieve all goals that were set.

“This trip will be tough and a new experience for everybody as it’s our first trip to the USA.

“We are excited to see good results and performances and to make the most of this exciting opportunity.”

The Scotland squad to face the USA and UAE is as follows: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Olly Davidson, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Brad Currie (travelling reserve).

You can watch Scotland’s fixtures at www.icc.tv with all games started at 4.30pm UK time.

[[title]]

[[text]]

