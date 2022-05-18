WIN: Bag a box of cocktails to your door from Taste of Grampian exhibitor Angels Dare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WIN: Bag a box of cocktails to your door from Taste of Grampian exhibitor Angels Dare

If you love cocktails then you've come to the right place as Scottish canned cocktail firm, Angels Dare, is giving one lucky winner the chance to win a mixed case of their drinks.
By Julia Bryce
May 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Angels Dare is a new Scottish cocktail brand.
Angels Dare is a new Scottish cocktail brand.

Exhibiting at this year's Taste of Grampian food and drink festival at P&J Live on Saturday June 4, visitors will be able to sample a range of the brand's offerings for the first time in the north-east.

Exhibiting at this year’s Taste of Grampian food and drink festival at P&J Live on Saturday June 4, visitors will be able to sample a range of the brand’s offerings for the first time in the north-east.

Angels Dare will also be hosting a drinks tasting event which will give festivalgoers the chance to sample their range of cocktails through a guided tasting at the event.

Angels Dare is a new canned cocktail brand.

It will take place from 11am to 11.45am and there will be the brand’s gin, strawberry and ginger number, Cheeky Wee Kiss, the peachy gin-based Secret Garden and their passion fruit led Maverick Martini available to discover.

The dinks are 10% ABV and tickets are priced at £11.50 and can be purchased here.

The prize for this competition will see one lucky winner bag a mixed case featuring four cans of each of the three flavours of cocktails. That means you’ll have 12 drinks to try out that can easily be shared with friends on a warm summer evening.

The brand is still very new in Scotland and is in the process of branching out further afield.

Fill out the online form to enter the competition to win Angels Dare drinks:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

  • The prize is a mixed case of four of each cocktail.
  • Entrants must register by 5pm on Sunday May 22.
  • You must live within The Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.
  • You must also be aged 18 and over.
  • Entry to this competition is by online form only.
  • Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.
  • The prize is as stated with no swap or cash alternative available.

Full competition terms and conditions including Privacy Information at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms

