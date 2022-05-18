WIN: Bag a box of cocktails to your door from Taste of Grampian exhibitor Angels Dare

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you love cocktails then you’ve come to the right place as Scottish canned cocktail firm, Angels Dare, is giving one lucky winner the chance to win a mixed case of their drinks.

Exhibiting at this year’s Taste of Grampian food and drink festival at P&J Live on Saturday June 4, visitors will be able to sample a range of the brand’s offerings for the first time in the north-east.

Angels Dare will also be hosting a drinks tasting event which will give festivalgoers the chance to sample their range of cocktails through a guided tasting at the event.

It will take place from 11am to 11.45am and there will be the brand’s gin, strawberry and ginger number, Cheeky Wee Kiss, the peachy gin-based Secret Garden and their passion fruit led Maverick Martini available to discover.

The dinks are 10% ABV and tickets are priced at £11.50 and can be purchased here.

The prize for this competition will see one lucky winner bag a mixed case featuring four cans of each of the three flavours of cocktails. That means you’ll have 12 drinks to try out that can easily be shared with friends on a warm summer evening.

The brand is still very new in Scotland and is in the process of branching out further afield.

Fill out the online form to enter the competition to win Angels Dare drinks:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

The prize is a mixed case of four of each cocktail.

Entrants must register by 5pm on Sunday May 22.

You must live within The Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

The prize is as stated with no swap or cash alternative available.

Full competition terms and conditions including Privacy Information at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms

For more on Taste of Grampian