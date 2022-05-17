Neil Drysdale: Andrew Symonds was a force of a nature during his troubled career in cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Neil Drysdale: Andrew Symonds was a force of a nature during his troubled career in cricket

By Neil Drysdale
May 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 17, 2022, 10:39 am
Former Australia player Andrew Symonds has died (Gareth Copley/PA)
Former Australia player Andrew Symonds has died (Gareth Copley/PA)

There was never any shortage of volcanic action when Andrew Symonds was in his pomp on a cricket field.

Whether smashing sixes for Australia or a variety of English counties and Indian Premier League teams, outwitting opponents with his underrated bowling, or demonstrating his remarkable gazelle-like prowess as a fielder, Symonds was a coruscating force of nature; somebody whose career permanently seemed to be on the edge of a windfall or a catastrophe.

It was tragic enough when the news emerged in March that Shane Warne had died at just 52, so the devastation among the baggy-green brigade was understandable when Symonds was killed in a car crash at the weekend at only 46.

Andrew Symonds on tour in India. Photo by Money Sharma/EPA/Shutterstock 

Both men were larrikins, never far away from controversy on and off the pitch, but both were blessed with prodigious talent to burn and an extraordinary knack for seizing matches by the scruff of the neck.

A flair for the flamboyant

He could have represented England, considering he was born in Birmingham, or turned out for the West Indies, given his African-Caribbean background, but the man nicknamed “Roy” was happiest when he was in Northern Queensland where he grew up with a passion for cricket and a flair for the flamboyant, the extravagant and, occasionally, the downright ridiculous.

Anybody who has been in Oz will appreciate their support for sporting clubs and how they have established clear pathways between schools and social or elite organisations. The first trick is to persuade people of the value of healthy exercise.

Symonds later recalled: “Dad was cricket mad. He’d throw balls to me five or six days a week, before school, after school. And we’d play all sorts of games inside the house with ping-pong balls and Christmas decorations.”

Andrew Symonds was a fierce competitor for Australia. Photo by Jon Hrusa/EPA/Shutterstock

Much of his junior cricket was played in Townsville for the Wanderers club, with father and son making the 160-mile return trip sometimes two times a week.

If it was a trek, neither minded and the youngster gradually began to display the gifts which would subsequently see him play 26 Tests, 198 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20s for Australia between 1998 and 2009.

There were triumphs a-plenty on his CV, and Symonds was a pivotal part of two 50-over World Cup wins for his country and their Ashes victory over England in 2006-07. He was a terrifying prospect at his best and many English bowlers were despatched to all corners when he signed up at different stages with Kent and Lancashire, Gloucester and Surrey.

But he also had to deal with the blight of racism from fans, who made monkey noises in his direction, and he fell out with the Australian management over his fondness for alcohol, a failing which he admitted in 2009, when he said: “I go out and drink hard all in one hit – too fast, too much”.

He could deal with pressure as long as it was on his terms, but fame and the limelight proved a more treacherous proposition. Many supporters privately cheered when he rugby-tackled a streaker during an ODI against India, but others scolded him for not leaving it to the officials to sort it out.

His response – to the effect that if the officials had been doing their job properly, the idiot wouldn’t have gained access to the field in the first place – was absolutely correct, but Symonds was never interested in pursuing a career in the diplomatic corps.

Everything he did was at full throttle.

Andrew Symonds often lit up the IPL. Photo by Aijaz Rahi/AP/Shutterstock

‘His shots were effortless’

When his death was confirmed, I spoke to Paul Hoffmann, the Aussie-born bowler who played for Scotland 119 times. As usual, this genial character had stories to tell and he clearly thought the world of his compatriot.

He told me: “Roy loved backyard BBQs, a cold beer, watching rugby league and spending days fishing with his best mate, Matthew Hayden.

“I played against him a couple of times in 1993 when I was playing for New South Wales and he was with the Australian Cricket Academy XI, which also included Ricky Ponting and Brad Hodge.

“We were playing a 50-over game at the SCG and Symonds hit an aggressive 20-odd before getting out. However, after that brief innings, (former Australian all-rounder) Greg Matthews told us during our team huddle that ‘he (Symonds) is going to be a future superstar’.

“Well, a couple of days later, we played against the Australian Academy again at North Sydney Oval in a four-day game. ‘Roy’ destroyed our bowling attack and took no mercy on our spinners as he launched them beyond the stands.

“He belted a ton in less than a run a ball. His shots were effortless, yet the ball would keep smacking off his bat like a bullet. And he could be destructive against either pace or spin, and was athletic and dynamic in the field.

Andrew Symonds was struck in the face during a Test in South Africa. Photo by Jon Hrusa/EPA/Shutterstock

“Roy was one of those rare 360-degree players who could do everything on a cricket field. He was a fierce competitor, but he always played the game in the right spirit. He will be sadly missed and it really is very sad news.”

Symonds’ last post on Instagram had been posted after the death of Warne, when he wrote: “Devastated, I’m hoping this is all a bad dream”.

But sadly, it’s more of a nightmare for those who are left behind, including his wife Laura and two children, Chloe and Billy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]