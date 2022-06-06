Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie selected for Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie has been selected by Team Scotland to compete at this summer’s Commonwealth Games.

The Robert Gordon University scholar will compete in the rhythmic gymnastics in Birmingham after being named in a seven-strong squad for the Games.

Christie, a member at Beacon Gymnastics Club in Aberdeen, won three medals at the British Rhythmic Championships in Telford last month and will be competing at the Europeans in June.

Introducing… Team Scotland Gymnasts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿📰 Seven gymnasts have been named by @Team_Scotland for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (@birminghamcg22) ✨ Read the full story: https://t.co/7DlcXg6XwY pic.twitter.com/HBLfYuIUlE — Scottish Gymnastics (@ScotGymnastics) June 6, 2022

In 2019, she became the first Scottish rhythmic gymnast to be picked for Great Britain in six years.

The rhythmic gymnastics will take place at Arena Birmingham between August 4-6 and comprise four events: hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon.