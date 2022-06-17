Kyle Coetzer looking forward to Scotland’s Mannofield return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Kyle Coetzer looking forward to Scotland’s Mannofield return

By Callum Law
June 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 6:30 pm
Kyle Coetzer, centre, in action for Scotland the last time they played at Mannofield in 2019.
Kyle Coetzer, centre, in action for Scotland the last time they played at Mannofield in 2019.

Kyle Coetzer is relishing the return of international cricket to Aberdeen.

Scotland will be back at Mannofield for the first time in three years in August when they face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States of America (USA).

The Saltires fixtures are being spread around the country this summer with Titwood in Glasgow hosting games against Nepal and Namibia next month.

Edinburgh’s Grange will be the venue for three clashes with New Zealand, which are also next month, before Scotland visit the Granite City.

Aberdonian Coetzer, who stood down as captain earlier this month, believes it’s important to take the national side around the country.

The 38-year-old, who started his career at Stoneywood-Dyce, said: “Getting the chance to move international cricket around the country is pretty special.

“And playing in Aberdeen holds a special place for me, Mannofield is a great venue and there’s lots of scope to keep developing that ground.

“For me personally as well it’s always nice to have some home games.

“It’s nice to spread the game and let people from different parts of the country access it.

“I’m sure people appreciate getting to see Scotland locally and some people who might not ordinarily have gone to a game might now come along.

“In Scotland I think we need to develop our own facility at some stage, but that doesn’t mean every single game needs to be there.

“You can still spread games around the country and it’s a good thing to be happening.”

Scots chasing more success

Scotland’s matches against the UAE and USA are in the Cricket World Cup League 2.

The Saltires are currently second in the table and a top three finish will secure a place in the qualifier for next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

Coetzer believes Scotland are on an upward trajectory. Last year they qualified for the T20 World Cup and reached the Super 12 stage.

That performance secured their place at the next T20 World Cup in Australia this October.

As the Scots aim to qualify for another global tournament Coetzer hopes the people of the north-east will support them in good numbers.

Kyle Coetzer in action at last year’s T20 World Cup.

He added: “This team has done an amazing job and has fantastic players and staff.

“We’ve done that well that we’ve produced a team that’s punching above its weight.

“We’ve achieved some really good things and we want to keep growing the exposure of the game in Scotland and keep showing how successful our side is in world cricketing terms.

“We’re qualifying for world tournaments and it’s not getting any easier to do that.

“With a bit of extra support and people willing to support the game we can keep progressing.

“As a cricketing nation we’re doing a good job I think, but we need to keep moving it on and bang on that door for full member status.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]