Kyle Coetzer looking forward to Scotland’s Mannofield return

Kyle Coetzer is relishing the return of international cricket to Aberdeen.

Scotland will be back at Mannofield for the first time in three years in August when they face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States of America (USA).

The Saltires fixtures are being spread around the country this summer with Titwood in Glasgow hosting games against Nepal and Namibia next month.

Edinburgh’s Grange will be the venue for three clashes with New Zealand, which are also next month, before Scotland visit the Granite City.

Aberdonian Coetzer, who stood down as captain earlier this month, believes it’s important to take the national side around the country.

The 38-year-old, who started his career at Stoneywood-Dyce, said: “Getting the chance to move international cricket around the country is pretty special.

“And playing in Aberdeen holds a special place for me, Mannofield is a great venue and there’s lots of scope to keep developing that ground.

“For me personally as well it’s always nice to have some home games.

“It’s nice to spread the game and let people from different parts of the country access it.

“I’m sure people appreciate getting to see Scotland locally and some people who might not ordinarily have gone to a game might now come along.

“In Scotland I think we need to develop our own facility at some stage, but that doesn’t mean every single game needs to be there.

“You can still spread games around the country and it’s a good thing to be happening.”

Scots chasing more success

Scotland’s matches against the UAE and USA are in the Cricket World Cup League 2.

The Saltires are currently second in the table and a top three finish will secure a place in the qualifier for next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

Coetzer believes Scotland are on an upward trajectory. Last year they qualified for the T20 World Cup and reached the Super 12 stage.

That performance secured their place at the next T20 World Cup in Australia this October.

As the Scots aim to qualify for another global tournament Coetzer hopes the people of the north-east will support them in good numbers.

He added: “This team has done an amazing job and has fantastic players and staff.

“We’ve done that well that we’ve produced a team that’s punching above its weight.

“We’ve achieved some really good things and we want to keep growing the exposure of the game in Scotland and keep showing how successful our side is in world cricketing terms.

“We’re qualifying for world tournaments and it’s not getting any easier to do that.

“With a bit of extra support and people willing to support the game we can keep progressing.

“As a cricketing nation we’re doing a good job I think, but we need to keep moving it on and bang on that door for full member status.”