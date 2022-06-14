Athletics: Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark runs 400m PB for the first time in four years to move closer to World Championships selection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Other sports

Athletics: Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark runs 400m PB for the first time in four years to move closer to World Championships selection

By Daniel Rees
June 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Zoey Clark.
Zoey Clark.

Zoey Clark strengthened her claim for World Championships selection after running a lifetime best for the 400m in Geneva on Saturday.

The Aberdeen sprinter, who has competed at the past two World Athletics Championships in Doha and London, ran 51.22sec to dip under the UK Athletics qualifying standard – and rise to second place in this year’s UK rankings.

It is the first time in nearly four years Clark has set a personal best over the one-lap distance. Her time saw her shave 0.14sec off her lifetime best, which she had previously set in 2018 at the London Anniversary Games.

The last time Clark ran in Geneva in 2017, she had only recently completed her studies at Aberdeen University and won her first outdoor British University title.

Five years on – and following her blistering run – Clark reflected on how she is a different athlete to the one who had yet to run for Great Britain at a senior level the last time she competed at the AthletiCAGeneve meeting.

She said: “It’s been a good record for me (in Geneva).

“When I was back there in 2017, I was a different athlete. That was very much the breakthrough year for me – I had never really been on the British team at a senior level, and (international selection) wasn’t really in my mind.”

Clark has certainly made plenty of progress in the half-decade since her first outing in the Swiss city, with the 27-year-old having represented Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, two World Championships, a European Championships and a Commonwealth Games across individual and relay competition – collecting two international medals in the process.

Clark’s last PB in the 400m came at the 2018 London Anniversary Games.

She has cemented her place as mainstay of Team GB’s relay squads, and hopes her latest Geneva display can be the catalyst for further successes in the coming months.

She added: “I think last time I was in Geneva, I was at the start of my journey as an athlete at an international level.

“Five years seems like quite a long time, because I’ve done so much and been to so many places since then. It does feel like a very long time ago.

“But because it had gone so well last time (in Geneva), I was hoping (racing there) would be something that would start me off again – give me that extra push and be the start of a new journey.”

Zoey Clark, pictured competing at the Tokyo Olympics, has a big season ahead.

Clark plans to run another 400m in Bern this evening, but after this the focus will be fully on the UK Championships in Manchester.

Performances there will go a long way towards finalising the British team for the World Championships in Oregon, USA, next month.

“Obviously I am hoping to do well at the British Championships,” Clark said. “I know there are a lot of talented girls in the 400m again this year – there’s four of us with the Worlds qualifying time, so not all of us will make that team.

“British Trials will be very important – that’s where it comes down to having a game plan within your team, with yourself and your coach, knowing what the outcome you’re trying to achieve is, and going in (to the competition) as level-headed as possible.

“(It’s a case of) trying to run the same 400m you normally do, put together a good race and hopefully everything will go to plan.”

Relay team hit Commie Games mark again

Meanwhile, the Scottish relay team again ran the qualifying time for this year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games in Geneva.

Rebecca Matheson, Alisha Rees, Sarah Malone, and Taylah Spence combined to run 44.75sec in the 4x100m relay, equalling the qualification standard set by Scottish Athletics, which they’d already run in the West Midlands a couple of weeks ago.

The Scottish 4x100m relay team who had previously broken the national record at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting. From left, Alisha Rees, Taylah Spence, Sarah Malone and Rachel Matheson.

In the individual races, Rebecca Matheson ran a new personal best 11.91sec in the 100m, with Alisha Rees running a wind assisted. 11.42sec.

