Aberdeen’s Matthew Cross named vice-captain of Scotland men’s cricket team

Aberdeen’s Matthew Cross has been named vice-captain of the Scotland cricket team.

The 29 year-old wicket-keeper, who started his career with Aberdeenshire before earning a move to Nottinghamshire, will assist new captain Richie Berrington.

Berrington succeeds another Aberdonian in Kyle Coetzer, who stepped down as captain at the beginning of the month.

Cricket Scotland head coach Shane Burger said: “I have no doubt that Richie will lead the Scottish men’s side with distinction and is the right person for the job.

“His stature not only in the Scottish game, but world cricket, makes him a fitting appointment – we have a leader in Richie that everyone can be proud of.

“We’re also delighted to have added Matthew Cross as vice-captain, providing a platform for him to shape and mould his leadership abilities.”

Tri Series next up for Scotland

The duo begin their new roles in the Tri Series between Scotland Namibia and Nepal next month.

Clydesdale CC and Ayr CC will host the games from July 10-17 as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Burger added: “This upcoming home series also provides a chance to bring younger and upcoming players into the squads and will no doubt be an exciting development opportunity for many.

“We look forward to seeing what the next year holds for this team and for Scottish cricket as a whole.”

The new Scotland captain and vice-captain will be joined by the following players for the Tri Series: Kyle Coetzer, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Adrian Neill, Hamza Tahir, Chris Sole and Chris McBride.