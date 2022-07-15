Denis Law Legacy Trust Community Sports Festival to return to Aberdeen Sports Village next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Denis Law Legacy Trust Community Sports Festival to return to Aberdeen Sports Village next week

By Ryan Cryle
July 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Left to right, Graham Morrison from ASV and Alistair Findlater from the Denis Law Legacy Trust. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Left to right, Graham Morrison from ASV and Alistair Findlater from the Denis Law Legacy Trust. Picture by Kenny Elrick

The Denis Law Legacy Trust Community Sports Festival is set to return from its two-year break due to the pandemic next week.

Taking place at Aberdeen Sports Village, the festival is supported and endorsed by Aberdonian Denis Law – the only Scot to be named European footballer of the year – with the Manchester United and Scottish national team legend’s legacy trust working in partnership with ASV to deliver the 10-day event.

The festival, from July 22 to 31, includes family sport days and a plethora of football tournaments for various ages and abilities, with the Scottish Football Association and Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association also giving their backing.

In 2022, for the first time, there will be a tournament for additional support needs (ASN) sides.

Law, 82, who has two statues dedicated to him in the Granite City – one at ASV and a second unveiled in the city centre last year – said: “I’m personally thrilled that the festival is making its return this year and particularly hope that families in Aberdeen enjoy their days of free sport together.”

ASV anticipate more than 1,500 people will take part in the festival’s activities over the 10 days – and it’s not just football, with badminton, squash, swimming and table tennis also on the timetable.

Graham Morrison, head of sport and events at ASV, said: “The Denis Law Legacy Trust Community Football Festival has been an exciting part of our summer programme in the past and it’s great to see it return.

Denis Law statue unveiling in Aberdeen last year. Pictured are Denis Law and Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Encouraging people from across our community to get involved in sport is a key focus for us. We want to see people of all ages and abilities using our facilities and getting excited about sport, so we are thrilled that thousands of visitors will be able to enjoy the festival and hopefully be inspired to get fit and choose a healthier lifestyle.”

The Denis Law Legacy Trust is a registered charity, with the aim of delivering free sport and creative activities to young people in Aberdeen in order to tackle issues like anti-social behaviour, and poor mental and physical health, while promoting inclusivity.

Chairman Alistair Findlater said: “We are delighted to see the return of the annual festival and look forward to working with ASV to make it bigger and better than ever.

“Providing free sport to communities across Aberdeen has been key to the charity and young people we work with, so to continue this with the Denis Law Legacy Trust Community Festival is hugely important.

“There are events for all ages and abilities and we hope that the festival will inspire people of all backgrounds to get involved in sport.”

Businesses are encouraged to get involved in the festival’s corporate seven-a-sides tournament to help support the event.

All bookings for the festival can be made online via the ASV website at www.aberdeensportsvillage.com/families-kids/denis-law

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]