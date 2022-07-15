Denis Law Legacy Trust Community Sports Festival to return to Aberdeen Sports Village next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Denis Law Legacy Trust Community Sports Festival is set to return from its two-year break due to the pandemic next week.

Taking place at Aberdeen Sports Village, the festival is supported and endorsed by Aberdonian Denis Law – the only Scot to be named European footballer of the year – with the Manchester United and Scottish national team legend’s legacy trust working in partnership with ASV to deliver the 10-day event.

The festival, from July 22 to 31, includes family sport days and a plethora of football tournaments for various ages and abilities, with the Scottish Football Association and Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association also giving their backing.

In 2022, for the first time, there will be a tournament for additional support needs (ASN) sides.

Law, 82, who has two statues dedicated to him in the Granite City – one at ASV and a second unveiled in the city centre last year – said: “I’m personally thrilled that the festival is making its return this year and particularly hope that families in Aberdeen enjoy their days of free sport together.”

ASV anticipate more than 1,500 people will take part in the festival’s activities over the 10 days – and it’s not just football, with badminton, squash, swimming and table tennis also on the timetable.

Graham Morrison, head of sport and events at ASV, said: “The Denis Law Legacy Trust Community Football Festival has been an exciting part of our summer programme in the past and it’s great to see it return.

“Encouraging people from across our community to get involved in sport is a key focus for us. We want to see people of all ages and abilities using our facilities and getting excited about sport, so we are thrilled that thousands of visitors will be able to enjoy the festival and hopefully be inspired to get fit and choose a healthier lifestyle.”

The Denis Law Legacy Trust is a registered charity, with the aim of delivering free sport and creative activities to young people in Aberdeen in order to tackle issues like anti-social behaviour, and poor mental and physical health, while promoting inclusivity.

Chairman Alistair Findlater said: “We are delighted to see the return of the annual festival and look forward to working with ASV to make it bigger and better than ever.

“Providing free sport to communities across Aberdeen has been key to the charity and young people we work with, so to continue this with the Denis Law Legacy Trust Community Festival is hugely important.

“There are events for all ages and abilities and we hope that the festival will inspire people of all backgrounds to get involved in sport.”

Businesses are encouraged to get involved in the festival’s corporate seven-a-sides tournament to help support the event.

All bookings for the festival can be made online via the ASV website at www.aberdeensportsvillage.com/families-kids/denis-law