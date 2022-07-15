‘Setting up during Covid was the making of my bath bomb business’: Aberdeen award-winning entrepreneur

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen woman Lauren Wilson always knew she wanted to run her own business.

The former accounts assistant made the decision to launch La Bomba BC just four months after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in July 2020.

Since then she has continued to watch her handmade bath and shower cosmetics company grow.

She creates all the cosmetics within her Bridge of Don home.

And since starting up she has built a team of 17 consultants to help her advertise and sell the products which includes bath bombs and products for the shower.

Ms Wilson said: “There is a lot of work goes into it before I get it out there for people to buy.

“It’s take a while to get it all right. There’s a lot of trial and error.

“It all gets done in the kitchen and my spare bedroom is my stock room.

“I live with my business. It doesn’t live with me.”

Spurred on by family & friends

Ms Wilson always had an ambition to run her own business but was inspired to move into cosmetics by family and friends.

She said: “I have always wanted to run my own business but I never thought that being in cosmetics was what I was going to end up doing.

“It came about from various friends and family mentioning about skin conditions and how they’ve had bad experiences with bath products.

“This felt like a challenge and so I put my mind to it, started researching and came up with a product in which family and friends tested for months before La Bomba was launched and the rest is history.

“I love every second of it and making customers happy gives me great satisfaction.

“Setting up during Covid was the making of the business.

“The whole of Aberdeen must’ve been smelling amazing. There was so many orders.”

“Making bath time fun”

La Bomba’s signature collection is dermatologically tested and verified.

She said: “La Bomba’s main aim is to make bath time fun for all ages and for all skin types.

“After speaking to so many different friends and family members, there wasn’t any bath bomb products for kids or adults with sensitive skin that they can use.

“The majority advised that products they have previous used has irritated their skin and has cause them a lot of pain afterwards.

“La Bomba is all about making bath time fun for all ages and after bath time too.

“Creating a product that is safe for lots of skin types and making people happy is one of the best feelings in the world.”

La Bomba also recently launched a home collection which consists of wax melts, reed diffusers and carpet dust.

And Ms Wilson was celebrating earlier this year when La Bomba picked up the accolade for best cosmetics business at the Scottish Business Awards.

She said: “I am so proud of where La Bomba has managed to get to in such a short period of time its a bit of a pinch me moment to say the least.

“I was completely in shock to win the first award. I just started shaking in shock it was such a surreal feeling, the business wasn’t even two years old and had managed to go all the way and take back the gold to Aberdeen.”

Plans for new workshop

Ms Wilson is now looking towards expanding her brand and opening a new workshop.

She said: “I would like to expand out of Scotland and recruit more consultants from Autumn this year.

“A new workshop is on the cards and I am hoping this can be accomplished by spring 2023.

“The most important part is to keep coming up with different ideas and designs for products to give a variety for all customers so there is still something for everyone and provide the best service.”