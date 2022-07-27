Commonwealth Games-bound Aberdeen diver Clara Kerr takes gymnastics background into the pool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Like many athletes heading to this summer’s Commonwealth Games, Clara Kerr got her grounding in a different sport to the one she competes in.

The former Cults Academy pupil was a proficient gymnast before making the switch to diving at the age of 11, a decision which has ultimately proved fruitful.

Kerr will be part of the aquatics team in Birmingham for the Games, with the 18-year-old keen to embrace representing Scotland on the big stage for the first time.

“I did gymnastics when I was younger, but, when this pool opened (ASV), my dad said I should give this a go. I went and loved it,” said Kerr.

“One of the coaches noticed I could do flips and things like that, so suggested I get into the programme. It all really went from there.

“I was never a really good gymnast, but it gave me that helping hand to start with. I started diving when I was 10 and gave up gymnastics a couple of years later, so it was quite soon after.

“The sports village is amazing, I couldn’t really be here without it. The staff and the facilities are great.”

Kerr will be among the youngest divers at Birmingham 2022, but the Aberdeen Diving Club member has been competing internationally for five years. The diving is at the back end of the Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

The 18-year-old competed at the British Diving Cup earlier this year and took bronze in the Scottish National Open Championships held in Edinburgh last December.

“It’s crazy that it’s starting this week – it’s all crept up so quickly. But I’m so excited and just being with the team drives home how good it is,” she said.

“I feel like being at my first Games will be such a good experience. Hopefully the diving will go well, but I want to take as much from it as I can.

“I feel it’s like been a really busy season. Recently we’ve had a couple of competitions for preparation and there’s been some good performances there.

“There’s some good things to learn and I’m looking forward to taking them into the Games, making the changes I need to.”

Heading to her first major competition could be seen as a daunting prospect for Kerr. But the teenager is finding motivation from the feel-good factor around the Scottish Swimming squad and the support each athlete gives one another.

“I feel like I’m trying to put less pressure on myself. This is my first Games and I’m just going to focus on my own diving, rather than on a place or a score to get.

“For me it’s just knowing the things I’ve been working on and trying to put them in place. I feel like that’s what I’m looking for.

“Having such a great team around me and watching everyone else do well and train – having such a great atmosphere around the team helps you and makes you want to do well.”

Every athlete will speak of the pride they feel at being able to represent their country.

With Scotland it is a little different, as most athletes selected will only get to compete for Scotland every four years at the Commonwealth Games, given most international tournaments between the Friendly Games will be under the banner of Great Britain.

For Kerr, the honour at wearing the blue and white will be a thrill.

She said: “It’s such a privilege. It’s so lucky that I’m able to be part of it.

“Growing up I never would have imagined being around so many other athletes. It’s so special.”