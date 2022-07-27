Commonwealth Games-bound Aberdeen diver Clara Kerr takes gymnastics background into the pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games-bound Aberdeen diver Clara Kerr takes gymnastics background into the pool

By Jamie Durent
July 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Clara Kerr lands in the pool at a pre-Games training camp at Aberdeen Sports Village. Photo by Kath Flannery
Like many athletes heading to this summer’s Commonwealth Games, Clara Kerr got her grounding in a different sport to the one she competes in.

The former Cults Academy pupil was a proficient gymnast before making the switch to diving at the age of 11, a decision which has ultimately proved fruitful.

Kerr will be part of the aquatics team in Birmingham for the Games, with the 18-year-old keen to embrace representing Scotland on the big stage for the first time.

Aberdeen diver Clara Kerr. Photo by Kath Flannery
“I did gymnastics when I was younger, but, when this pool opened (ASV), my dad said I should give this a go. I went and loved it,” said Kerr.

“One of the coaches noticed I could do flips and things like that, so suggested I get into the programme. It all really went from there.

“I was never a really good gymnast, but it gave me that helping hand to start with. I started diving when I was 10 and gave up gymnastics a couple of years later, so it was quite soon after.

“The sports village is amazing, I couldn’t really be here without it. The staff and the facilities are great.”

Name: Clara Kerr

D.O.B: 4/12/03

Home town: Aberdeen

Previous CG experience: none

Event(s): 1m springboard

Kerr will be among the youngest divers at Birmingham 2022, but the Aberdeen Diving Club member has been competing internationally for five years. The diving is at the back end of the Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

The 18-year-old competed at the British Diving Cup earlier this year and took bronze in the Scottish National Open Championships held in Edinburgh last December.

“It’s crazy that it’s starting this week – it’s all crept up so quickly. But I’m so excited and just being with the team drives home how good it is,” she said.

“I feel like being at my first Games will be such a good experience. Hopefully the diving will go well, but I want to take as much from it as I can.

“I feel it’s like been a really busy season. Recently we’ve had a couple of competitions for preparation and there’s been some good performances there.

“There’s some good things to learn and I’m looking forward to taking them into the Games, making the changes I need to.”

Clara Kerr will represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Clara Kerr

Heading to her first major competition could be seen as a daunting prospect for Kerr. But the teenager is finding motivation from the feel-good factor around the Scottish Swimming squad and the support each athlete gives one another.

“I feel like I’m trying to put less pressure on myself. This is my first Games and I’m just going to focus on my own diving, rather than on a place or a score to get.

“For me it’s just knowing the things I’ve been working on and trying to put them in place. I feel like that’s what I’m looking for.

“Having such a great team around me and watching everyone else do well and train – having such a great atmosphere around the team helps you and makes you want to do well.”

Every athlete will speak of the pride they feel at being able to represent their country.

With Scotland it is a little different, as most athletes selected will only get to compete for Scotland every four years at the Commonwealth Games, given most international tournaments between the Friendly Games will be under the banner of Great Britain.

For Kerr, the honour at wearing the blue and white will be a thrill.

She said: “It’s such a privilege. It’s so lucky that I’m able to be part of it.

“Growing up I never would have imagined being around so many other athletes. It’s so special.”

