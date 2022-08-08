Cricket: Excitement builds ahead of Scotland’s return to Mannofield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Excitement builds ahead of Scotland’s return to Mannofield

By Jack Nixon
August 8, 2022, 11:45 am
George Munsey in action for Scotland at Mannofield in 2019.
International cricket makes a welcome return to Aberdeen this week when Scotland play four games at Mannofield as part of their bid to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

Calum Howard, the Aberdeenshire head groundsman is particularly pleased to be preparing his pitch for the visit of the USA and the United Arab Emirates, who both meet Scotland twice at Mannofield.

This week’s games are the first internationals to have been played at Aberdeenshire Cricket Club’s ground since August 2019, when Oman and Papua New Guinea were the visitors.

Howard opened the batting for Aberdeenshire at a time when the Mannofield club were a force in club cricket. The talented left hander was also a spin bowler of some note, but keen to play up his time at Huntly prior to joining Aberdeenshire.

He said: “I think it’s just wonderful that quality games are being played here on one of, if not the best grounds in Scotland.

“My task is to ensure that not only the pitch but the surrounds are up to muster. It’s a huge privilege for me to be preparing a pitch for such an event.

“I learned the basics at the Castle Park club, but it was Ken McCurdie, my predecessor at Mannofield who encouraged my interest in the work of preparing pitches.

“I am greatly indebted to him and to the many volunteers who have been helping me get Mannofield in shape for Scotland’s games this week.

“I just hope the weather holds up and that we get a good turnout from the Aberdeen public for the six games.”

Hopes for a better crowd than in 2019

Brian Lynas, the president of the local cricket association, North East Scotland SCIO, was equally pleased about the return of international cricket.

However, he was similarly concerned that the games should be well attended by not only the cricketing fraternity, but the general public.

Lynas said: “At this difficult time for Scottish cricket, the game needs all the friends it can get. It would be good to get big crowds for games of World Cup qualifying status, particularly as we have four locally-born cricketers in the current Scotland team.

“At £20 per ticket for a day’s cricket, it represents good value. I shall be doing my level best to get my members in the Grades to attend.”

Brian Lynas - the new North East Scotland Cricket president.
But, despite the enthusiasm and backing for the week of international sport in the city, all the indicators are that support for cricket has waned since Don Bradman’s Australian team of 1948 played Scotland at Mannofield, attracting 21,000 over two days.

In 2019, the games involving Oman and Papua New Guinea were watched by fewer than 300 spectators each day.

Lynas added: “While we can’t expect the massive response of 1948, it would be good to have a decent turnout.

“This after all is an area which once claimed to have more cricketers per head of population than anywhere in the United Kingdom, apart from Yorkshire.”

