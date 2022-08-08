Cricket: Excitement builds ahead of Scotland’s return to Mannofield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

International cricket makes a welcome return to Aberdeen this week when Scotland play four games at Mannofield as part of their bid to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

Calum Howard, the Aberdeenshire head groundsman is particularly pleased to be preparing his pitch for the visit of the USA and the United Arab Emirates, who both meet Scotland twice at Mannofield.

This week’s games are the first internationals to have been played at Aberdeenshire Cricket Club’s ground since August 2019, when Oman and Papua New Guinea were the visitors.

Howard opened the batting for Aberdeenshire at a time when the Mannofield club were a force in club cricket. The talented left hander was also a spin bowler of some note, but keen to play up his time at Huntly prior to joining Aberdeenshire.

He said: “I think it’s just wonderful that quality games are being played here on one of, if not the best grounds in Scotland.

“My task is to ensure that not only the pitch but the surrounds are up to muster. It’s a huge privilege for me to be preparing a pitch for such an event.

“I learned the basics at the Castle Park club, but it was Ken McCurdie, my predecessor at Mannofield who encouraged my interest in the work of preparing pitches.

“I am greatly indebted to him and to the many volunteers who have been helping me get Mannofield in shape for Scotland’s games this week.

“I just hope the weather holds up and that we get a good turnout from the Aberdeen public for the six games.”

Hopes for a better crowd than in 2019

Brian Lynas, the president of the local cricket association, North East Scotland SCIO, was equally pleased about the return of international cricket.

However, he was similarly concerned that the games should be well attended by not only the cricketing fraternity, but the general public.

Lynas said: “At this difficult time for Scottish cricket, the game needs all the friends it can get. It would be good to get big crowds for games of World Cup qualifying status, particularly as we have four locally-born cricketers in the current Scotland team.

“At £20 per ticket for a day’s cricket, it represents good value. I shall be doing my level best to get my members in the Grades to attend.”

But, despite the enthusiasm and backing for the week of international sport in the city, all the indicators are that support for cricket has waned since Don Bradman’s Australian team of 1948 played Scotland at Mannofield, attracting 21,000 over two days.

In 2019, the games involving Oman and Papua New Guinea were watched by fewer than 300 spectators each day.

Lynas added: “While we can’t expect the massive response of 1948, it would be good to have a decent turnout.

“This after all is an area which once claimed to have more cricketers per head of population than anywhere in the United Kingdom, apart from Yorkshire.”