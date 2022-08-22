Athletics: Gruelling 24-hour challenge along Loch Ness awaits aspiring runners this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Athletics: Gruelling 24-hour challenge along Loch Ness awaits aspiring runners this weekend

By Paul Third
August 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
The inaugural Loch Ness 24, a 24hr endurance trail race. takes place on Saturday.
The inaugural Loch Ness 24, a 24hr endurance trail race. takes place on Saturday.

More than 500 runners have signed up to take part in a new 24-hour endurance trail race along Loch Ness on Saturday.

Set in Aldourie Castle grounds on the banks of Loch Ness, Loch Ness 24 will pit runners in solo and team competition through the day and night as they bid to clock up as many 7km laps as they can in 24 hours.

Race director Jono Buckland of Zone Events is excited about bringing this new event to the Highlands.

He said: “We cannot think of a more beautiful location to host such a brutally challenging event.

“The course itself is absolutely stunning with long sections weaving through ancient Scots Pine forest and hugging the shores of Loch Ness.

“Some cheekier sections of the trail will see competitors run along a pebble beach and up some steep hill climbs which will really start to bite as the hours pass by.

“It is arguably going to be one of the toughest and most spectacular 24hr running events in the world.”

Many of the runners taking part are raising funds for the event’s official charity partners, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, RNLI, RAF Benevolent Fund and Held In Our Hearts.

Prizes will be awarded to those who clock up the most laps at the end of 24 hours, in each category and runners will each receive a medal.

Buckland added: “Racers have the choice to run as many 7km laps as they like, so it’s brilliant for both beginners and hard core ultra-runners planning to run unimaginable distances.

“We’re welcoming all participants with a festival-like experience at our event village complete with a camp site, music, great food and even a silent disco under the stars to keep runners and their support crews motivated throughout the night.”

