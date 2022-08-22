Athletics: Gruelling 24-hour challenge along Loch Ness awaits aspiring runners this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 500 runners have signed up to take part in a new 24-hour endurance trail race along Loch Ness on Saturday.

Set in Aldourie Castle grounds on the banks of Loch Ness, Loch Ness 24 will pit runners in solo and team competition through the day and night as they bid to clock up as many 7km laps as they can in 24 hours.

Race director Jono Buckland of Zone Events is excited about bringing this new event to the Highlands.

He said: “We cannot think of a more beautiful location to host such a brutally challenging event.

“The course itself is absolutely stunning with long sections weaving through ancient Scots Pine forest and hugging the shores of Loch Ness.

“Some cheekier sections of the trail will see competitors run along a pebble beach and up some steep hill climbs which will really start to bite as the hours pass by.

“It is arguably going to be one of the toughest and most spectacular 24hr running events in the world.”

Many of the runners taking part are raising funds for the event’s official charity partners, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, RNLI, RAF Benevolent Fund and Held In Our Hearts.

Prizes will be awarded to those who clock up the most laps at the end of 24 hours, in each category and runners will each receive a medal.

Buckland added: “Racers have the choice to run as many 7km laps as they like, so it’s brilliant for both beginners and hard core ultra-runners planning to run unimaginable distances.

“We’re welcoming all participants with a festival-like experience at our event village complete with a camp site, music, great food and even a silent disco under the stars to keep runners and their support crews motivated throughout the night.”