Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain

By Jamie Durent
August 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week

Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns will line up for the start of the Tour of Britain in Aberdeen next week.

Belgian rider Teuns, who has won stages in the 2019 and 2021 Tour de France, recently joined the Israel Premier Tech team and will target victory in the nationwide race.

Aberdeen will mark the start of the race on September 4, starting in the city’s Union Street before heading out to Inverurie, Alford, Ballater and finishing at the Glenshee Ski Centre, for a total distance of 181.3km.

Teuns came 19th in this year’s Tour de France but has won the Flèche–Wallonne race in 2022. His best position in the Tour of Britain came in 2014 when he finished 10th. The 30-year-old spent the last week racing in his native Belgium, where he made his debut for his new team in the Egmont Cycling Race in Zottegem.

“The races in Belgium this week will be the first races in quite a busy program for Dylan in the second half of the season,” said team director Rik Verbrugghe. “After racing on home soil this week, Dylan will go to the Tour of Britain, where he will target the general classification.”

“I’m really happy to finally be getting back to racing and lining up for the first time with Israel – Premier Tech,” added Teuns. “Of course, it’s always different racing in a new team environment. But I know a lot of the guys well, I had a few weeks to get used to new equipment and I’m loving the Factor bike.”

The eight-stage event finished with a sprint finish along the Promenade in Aberdeen last year, where another Belgian, Wout van Aert, took the stage and overall classification win.

Following its visit to the Granite City, the Tour of Britain will take routes in the Scottish Borders, the north-east of England, East Midlands, Gloucestershire and the south coast, before finishing on the Isle of Wight on September 11.

