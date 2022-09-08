Schedule announced for 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The schedule for next summer’s UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland has been announced.

The event, which will see World Championships held across 13 different cycling disciplines, is predominantly being held in Glasgow.

A number of other Scottish venues are also being used to host events, which will take place across an 11-day period next August.

Among them is Fort William, which will host the MTB Downhill Championships.

That begins on the opening day of the event on August 3, culminating with the medal event two days later.

The MTB Marathon World Championship will take place on August 6 at Glentress Forest near Peebles.

The entire event comes to a close on August 13, with the road race, para-cycling road race, indoor cycling and BMX racing World Championships concluding that day.

David Lappartient, president of the Union Cycliste Internationale said: “Glasgow and the whole of Scotland are creating sporting history by hosting this multi-discipline cycling event for the first time.

“The UCI Cycling World Championships were one of my visions when I was first elected President of the UCI in 2017.

“That vision is now becoming a reality and the inaugural edition is really taking shape. The unveiling of the schedule enables us to visualise what awaits during these 11 days of non-stop cycling action.

“The entire cycling community can definitely expect great things.”

Paul Bush chair of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, said: “Unveiling the full schedule for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is an incredibly exciting milestone in the build-up to the largest cycling event in history.

“Fans from around the world can start planning their trips to Scotland to celebrate the power of the bike across 13 exhilarating UCI World Championships.

“The first-of-its-kind event further strengthens our position as a world-leading events destination and reinforces Scotland’s place as the perfect stage for events, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone in 2023.”