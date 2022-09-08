Schedule announced for 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Schedule announced for 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland

By Andy Skinner
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scottish mountain bikers Mikayla Parton and Reece Wilson at Nevis Range for the announcement the 2023 MTB World Championships will be staged at Fort William.
Scottish mountain bikers Mikayla Parton and Reece Wilson at Nevis Range for the announcement the 2023 MTB World Championships will be staged at Fort William.

The schedule for next summer’s UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland has been announced.

The event, which will see World Championships held across 13 different cycling disciplines, is predominantly being held in Glasgow.

A number of other Scottish venues are also being used to host events, which will take place across an 11-day period next August.

Among them is Fort William, which will host the MTB Downhill Championships.

That begins on the opening day of the event on August 3, culminating with the medal event two days later.

The MTB Marathon World Championship will take place on August 6 at Glentress Forest near Peebles.

The entire event comes to a close on August 13, with the road race, para-cycling road race, indoor cycling and BMX racing World Championships concluding that day.

David Lappartient, president of the Union Cycliste Internationale said: “Glasgow and the whole of Scotland are creating sporting history by hosting this multi-discipline cycling event for the first time.

“The UCI Cycling World Championships were one of my visions when I was first elected President of the UCI in 2017.

The full schedule for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

“That vision is now becoming a reality and the inaugural edition is really taking shape. The unveiling of the schedule enables us to visualise what awaits during these 11 days of non-stop cycling action.

“The entire cycling community can definitely expect great things.”

Paul Bush chair of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, said: “Unveiling the full schedule for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is an incredibly exciting milestone in the build-up to the largest cycling event in history.

“Fans from around the world can start planning their trips to Scotland to celebrate the power of the bike across 13 exhilarating UCI World Championships.

“The first-of-its-kind event further strengthens our position as a world-leading events destination and reinforces Scotland’s place as the perfect stage for events, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone in 2023.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium.
Disruption to north of Scotland sports fixtures following death of Elizabeth II - with…
0
Aberdeen super welterweight boxer Dean Sutherland.
Undefeated Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland targets knock-out win in Glasgow
0
Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw after her bronze medal in the 100m on Friday. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
'It was nice as they hadn't seen me race for a while': Aberdeen swimmer…
Scotland's Neah Evans celebrates with the silver medal after the Women's Road Race in Warwick. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Pessimist or perfectionist, Neah Evans fuelled by chase for success after hat-trick of Commonwealth…
Highland Stags were beaten 17-7 by Bristol Apache in the Division 2 Britbowl American football final in London on Sunday.
Highland Stags proud after pushing Bristol to brink in UK American football Division 2…
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie
'I couldn't believe they'd seen it': Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie on receiving Red Hot…
The Grand Depart of the Tour of Britain 2022 cycle race leaving Aberdeen on Day 1. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: New annual Tour of Scotland cycle race could be coming to Aberdeen, Inverness…
0
Ellie Stone and Aileen McGlynn on the podium after winning silver on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games.
Family's message from Belladrum after Aviemore rider Ellie Stone won Commonwealth Games medal
0
Cyclists line up at the start of the race on Union Street in Aberdeen for the Tour of Britain. Picture by KATH FLANNERY/DC Thomson
GALLERY: The best north-east snaps from the Tour of Britain
0
Strathpeffer road cyclist Finn Crockett. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (12931176bd)
Finn Crockett keen to build on opening stage display at AJ Bell Tour of…
0

More from Press and Journal

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
Post Thumbnail
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0