Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

Aberdeen’s P&J Live arena is to once again play host to the Cazoo Premier League Darts next year.

The state-of-the-art Granite City venue will welcome some of the world’s best arrow-throwers on Thursday May 18.

The 2023 Premier League gets under way in Belfast on February 2 and will retain the same format as last year with subsequent Thursday night showdowns taking place in Cardiff, Glasgow, Dublin, Exeter, Liverpool, Nottingham, Newcastle, Berlin, Birmingham, Brighton, Rotterdam, Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield – before Aberdeen hosts the final night before the play-offs.

Aberdeen will be the final chance for the eight players taking part in next year’s Premier League to secure a place in the top-four ahead of the field being whittled down for the play-offs at London’s O2.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “The darts is always a firm favourite in our calendar of events here in Aberdeen – an electric atmosphere with capacity crowds.

“We love to see fans getting behind the players and dressing up in their weird and wonderful costumes and we’re in no doubt this year will be just as exciting.

“Be warned – tables will sell quickly. Don’t miss out!”

Tickets will initially go on sale to PDCTV annual members at noon BST on Monday October 17. You must have an active PDCTV annual membership as of noon on Friday October 14 to purchase tickets.

Tickets will go on General Sale at noon BST on Thursday, October 20, on www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The 2023 Cazoo Premier League schedule in full:

Night 1 – The SSE Arena, Belfast – Thursday February 2

Night 2 – Cardiff International Arena – Thursday February 9

Night 3 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Thursday February 16

Night 4 – 3Arena, Dublin – Thursday February 23

Night 5 – Westpoint Exeter – Thursday March 2

Night 6 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool – Thursday March 9

Night 7 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – Thursday March 16

Night 8 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Thursday March 23

Night 9 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin – Thursday March 30

Night 10 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham – Thursday April 6

Night 11 – The Brighton Centre – Thursday April 13

Night 12 – Rotterdam Ahoy – Thursday April 20

Night 13 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – Thursday April 27

Night 14 – AO Arena, Manchester – Thursday May 4

Night 15 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield – Thursday May 11

Night 16 – P&J Live, Aberdeen – Thursday May 18

Play-Offs – The O2, London – Thursday May 25