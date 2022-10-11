Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
October 11, 2022, 4:00 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 4:37 pm
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage at P&J Live during the 2022 Premier League Darts visit. Picture by Scott Baxter

Aberdeen’s P&J Live arena is to once again play host to the Cazoo Premier League Darts next year.

The state-of-the-art Granite City venue will welcome some of the world’s best arrow-throwers on Thursday May 18.

The 2023 Premier League gets under way in Belfast on February 2 and will retain the same format as last year with subsequent Thursday night showdowns taking place in Cardiff, Glasgow, Dublin, Exeter, Liverpool, Nottingham, Newcastle, Berlin, Birmingham, Brighton, Rotterdam, Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield – before Aberdeen hosts the final night before the play-offs.

Aberdeen will be the final chance for the eight players taking part in next year’s Premier League to secure a place in the top-four ahead of the field being whittled down for the play-offs at London’s O2.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “The darts is always a firm favourite in our calendar of events here in Aberdeen – an electric atmosphere with capacity crowds.

“We love to see fans getting behind the players and dressing up in their weird and wonderful costumes and we’re in no doubt this year will be just as exciting.

“Be warned – tables will sell quickly. Don’t miss out!”

Jonny Clayton was victorious on night 11 of the Premier League Darts in Aberdeen
Jonny Clayton was victorious on night 11 of the Premier League Darts in Aberdeen earlier in 2022. Picture by Scott Baxter
Just one of the costumes worn by the punters at P&J Live for this year’s Premier League Darts instalment. Picture by Scott Baxter

Tickets will initially go on sale to PDCTV annual members at noon BST on Monday October 17. You must have an active PDCTV annual membership as of noon on Friday October 14 to purchase tickets.

Tickets will go on General Sale at noon BST on Thursday, October 20, on www.ticketmaster.co.uk 

The 2023 Cazoo Premier League schedule in full:

Night 1 – The SSE Arena, Belfast – Thursday February 2

Night 2 – Cardiff International Arena – Thursday February 9

Night 3 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Thursday February 16

Night 4 – 3Arena, Dublin – Thursday February 23

Night 5 – Westpoint Exeter – Thursday March 2

Night 6 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool – Thursday March 9

Night 7 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – Thursday March 16

Night 8 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Thursday March 23

Night 9 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin – Thursday March 30

Night 10 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham – Thursday April 6

Night 11 – The Brighton Centre – Thursday April 13

Night 12 – Rotterdam Ahoy – Thursday April 20

Night 13 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – Thursday April 27

Night 14 – AO Arena, Manchester – Thursday May 4

Night 15 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield – Thursday May 11

Night 16 – P&J Live, Aberdeen – Thursday May 18

Play-Offs – The O2, London – Thursday May 25

Editor's Picks