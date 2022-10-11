Aberdeen Royal Infirmary now has the longest emergency waiting times in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary now has the longest emergency waiting times in Scotland

By Cameron Roy
October 11, 2022, 4:46 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 7:00 pm
Patients at accident and emergency at ARI face the longest waits in Scotland. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media.
Patients at accident and emergency at ARI face the longest waits in Scotland. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary now has the longest emergency waiting times in Scotland, new figures show.

Recent stats on NHS performance reveals only 43.8% of patients were seen within a four-hour window in the week ending October 2.

This means Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) has the worst rate of seeing patients out of Scotland’s 29 hospitals.

The information comes after an extremely demanding period for the hospital as NHS Grampian warns of “extreme pressures”.

NHS Highland and Grampian

However, figures for other hospitals in the Highlands and Grampian are all better than the Scottish average.

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness is seeing patients at a rate of 68.1% and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin is meeting 71.8%.

The exceptionally long waiting times to access ARI treatment can have devastating consequences for people in the north-east.

In October, the Press and Journal reported a 70-year-old man had to endure an agonising eight-hour wait for treatment for an agonising hernia.

Across Scotland, the figures are also among the worst on record. During the week ending October 2, 1,510 patients spent more than 12 hours in an emergency department – the highest level recorded.

The worst five hospitals in Scotland

Other hospitals with long waiting times include the Royal Infirmary Of Edinburgh and Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

However, ARI remains the worst.

ARI emergency department struggling

ARI’s accident and emergency department have been clear to the public they have been struggling for weeks.

On September 26, they warned patients of “extremely long waits”, and asked patients to only attend if their condition was “life-threatening”.

On October 2, they issued another statement asking people to only attend if facing “a suspected heart attack or stroke” or other serious conditions.

What does NHS Grampian say?

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “Since early August we have consistently seen more than 1,000 people a week come to the emergency department at ARI.

“Our current performance against the four-hour target not only reflects how busy the emergency department is, but how busy all of ARI is.

“Where people require admission, we need to find an appropriate bed for them. If one is not immediately available, then movement through the emergency department is slowed.

“We will continue to prioritise those who are most seriously unwell for treatment”.

NHS Grampian again asked patients to please attend the GP or phone NHS to reduce demand.

Labour criticises SNP management

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “The SNP once had a target that 95% of patients would be seen within four hours – now they are not even meeting it for people who have been waiting a shocking 12 hours.

“This is an NHS in deadly freefall due to the incompetence of Humza Yousaf.

Jackie Baillie outside Marischal College. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

“Rather than take action to end this crisis, Humza Yousaf would rather avoid scrutiny and turn his back on frontline NHS staff, who work incredibly hard to keep us safe.

“Years of SNP cuts and neglect have left our NHS unprepared for the level of demand it now faces.

What does Humza Yousaf say?

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “A&E departments are working under significant pressure and, in common with healthcare systems in the UK and globally, the pandemic continues to affect services.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

“Recovery from the pandemic will not happen overnight and we are working with boards on measures to reduce pressure as we enter what will be a challenging winter period.

“We are recruiting 1,000 new NHS staff, including 750 frontline nurses from overseas. Our £50 million urgent and unscheduled care collaborative looks to drive down A&E waits by offering alternatives to hospital.

Track A&E waiting times in Scotland

Track A&E waiting times in Scotland

Editor's Picks