Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming

By Jamie Durent
January 24, 2023, 11:45 am
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)

Greg Lobban relished the home-court welcome he got in Inverness – now he wants something similar in Aberdeen.

In the first of his and Rory Stewart’s post-Commonwealth Games exhibitions, Scotland’s bronze-medal winning squash pair entertained a packed house in Lobban’s home city of Inverness.

The duo will head to Bridge of Allan Sports Club on Friday, which is close to where Perth native Stewart used to play, before moving on to the Granite City on February 4.

Lobban and Stewart made their own piece of history last summer when they became the first Scottish medalists in squash at the Commonwealth Games for 24 years.

The last player prior to the doubles pair to achieve success at the Games was Peter Nicol, who hails from Inverurie and became world number one while representing both Scotland and England.

The feat earned Lobban and Stewart nominations in the Scottish Sports Awards and it had been a long time in coming for Lobban, who had missed out on a medal twice before.

The focus then turned to ensuring the legacy of their squash success was not lost and the north of Scotland has been the perfect place to start.

“It was really special in Inverness that the people who were there are ones I grew up playing against,” said Lobban.

“To bring Rory there, after the success we had in the summer, was special. We showed off the medals to the younger generation and a lot of the kids came down to get coaching lessons.

“It’s really exciting to be doing these exhibitions and to hopefully give these clubs a night to remember.

“The reaction we’ve had has been great. I hope there’s a lasting feeling around the clubs after these events, seeing world-class players getting on court with them – hopefully there’s people booking courts and a drive in memberships after we leave.”

‘I played a few times in Aberdeen when I was a junior’

Greg Lobban celebrates victory after Scotland's 2-0 win over Malaysia in the men's doubles bronze medal match. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Greg Lobban celebrates victory after Scotland’s 2-0 win over Malaysia in the men’s doubles bronze medal match. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Heading to Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club at the start of next month will see Lobban tread on familiar ground.

“I played a few times in Aberdeen when I was a junior,” he said. “I did an exhibition night about 10 years ago, with Peter Nicol and Amr Shabani. I think that was the last time they held something like this.

“Peter is a legend in the squash world and he started it all for Scottish squash, in terms of being world number one. It’s kind of cool that after him, we were the next people to win a medal.”

Both Lobban and Stewart are keen to do more exhibitions before the year is out. The only challenge is finding dates when both are free, given they still have a competitive schedule to fulfil.

“It takes a bit of time to plan these sort of events, but I do have a few hours in the day where I’m not doing much,” added Lobban.

“The only difficulty we’ve had is finding dates – but we’ve found a few that work for both us and the clubs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Aberdeenshire skateboarder Daisy Buchanan at the World Street Skateboarding Championship in Rome last year. Image: Franny Buchanan.
Next stop Sharjah as Aberdeenshire skateboarder Daisy Buchanan competes for Team GB Olympic place
Neil Simpson and Andrew Simpson at the Paralympics
Banchory Paralympic hero Neil Simpson claims first World Para Alpine Skiing Championships gold medal
Jason Banks is in the singles final of the Indoor Bowls Championship.
Inverurie's Jason Banks edged out in thrilling World Indoor Bowls final
Jason Banks is in the singles final of the Indoor Bowls Championship.
High drama as Inverurie's Jason Banks reaches World Indoor Bowls final after stunning two-times…
Granite Fight Factory Muay Thai boxers - from L-R: Sam Duncan, Zac Sim, Jack Robertson and Rudy Da Silva.
Aberdeen Muay Thai coach reflects on success after young athletes impress with title wins
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
Jason Banks is a World Indoor Bowling Championship quarter-finalist.
Jason Banks big win as Inverurie bowler sends holder spinning out of World Championship
Mike Stepney plays a shot against Mark Dawes.
Elgin bowler Mike Stepney beaten in World Championship by quality shot-maker Mark Dawes
Mike Stepney, far right, with his team-mate Jason Greenslade, far left. Greg Harlow is second from left, with his partner Nick Brett the other side of Haley Bench, events manager for sponsors Imagine Cruising.
Singles upset is target of Elgin bowler Mike Stepney after defeat in world indoor…
An Aberdeen teenager will compete in the biathlon at the 2023 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen teenager selected to represent Team GB at 2023 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival

Most Read

1
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives
2
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set for crisis talks with players – after Dave…
3
3
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
4
Gail Fraser stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson.
Woman avoids prison sentence after sexual assault on disabled man and his partner
5
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live
6
Jean Donald of Portsoy's John Donald and Son bakery, a weel kent face for almost 70 years.
’70 years of fruit loaves and friendships’: Portsoy mourns baker Jean Donald, 84
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Fan view: Darvel disaster shows Aberdeen must start work to make next season a…
8
Martin Greig and Marc Langford say the residents do not want the mast in their area. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
‘You must be joking!’ West End community in Aberdeen fears towering 55ft phone mast…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Nairn funding bids Picture shows; NICE funding bid visual. Nairn. Supplied by Highland Council report Date; Unknown
Nairn links to benefit from £83k investment in new community projects
Competitors are being asked to show their creativity in how they make the best shortbread. Image: Shutterstock.
Businesses do battle in the first-ever Highland Shortbread Showdown
FreshMex in Aberdeen will be giving away 132 meals. Image: Deliveroo.
Burritos for Burns! Aberdeen restaurant FreshMex gives out freebies to celebrate Burns Night
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters at Woodhill House.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes
SEASON 2002/2003 ABERDEEN Patrizio Billio in action
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New contract for Petrasco Picture shows; l-r Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at Aberdeen-based Petrasco. don't know. Supplied by Petrasco Date; Unknown
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Millwall FC grew from a team started by workers at JT Morton's cannery in Millwall. JT Morton grew his business from Clayhills in Aberdeen Picture shows; Millwall FC . n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to…
From left: Angus E (son) and Angus A (MacMillan (father) have launched MacMillan Spirits. Image: DC Thomson Design team
Uist father and son duo release first products by MacMillan Spirits ahead of Benbecula…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented