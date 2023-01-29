Store calf production main focus at Auchernack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Store calf production main focus at Auchernack

By Katrina Macarthur
January 29, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 29, 2023, 3:13 pm
Calum and Malcom Smith, run 140 suckler cows at Auchernack.
Calum and Malcom Smith, run 140 suckler cows at Auchernack.

For the Smith family from Auchernack near Grantown-on-Spey, it’s good calving percentages, quality stock and a forward-looking team effort which is key to success on the new Strathspey monitor farm.

More than 70 visitors attended the first meeting held by the family, where fellow producers were able to view the family’s beef enterprise which numbers 140 suckler cows and 120 store cattle.

The 800-acre unit has been in the Smith family since 1936 and is now farmed by Malcolm, his wife Sammie, and their son Calum, who focus on store calf production using predominantly Limousin sires.

For ease of management, cattle are outwintered indoors and the calving is split, with a third of the herd calving in autumn/winter and the remainder in the spring.

Sammie is also a partner in the business and runs a successful self-catering enterprise.

For the visitors, the first meeting focused on first impressions, with Malcolm explaining the farm’s autumn and spring calving pattern, Sammie the bull choice and health status, and Calum discussed calf performance and housing.

Attendees highlighted more than 70 points of positive practice at Auchernack, including the right sized cows, good calving percentages, compact nine-week calving periods and efficient use of slurry from the slatted sheds.

Suggestions for improvement included greater focus on bull and cow fertility to get more calves in the first 3 weeks of calving, with a recommendation to pick bulling heifers from early calving cows.

Monitor Farm programme supporting deeper look into Auchernack

Visitors gathered at the first meeting in December.

Attendees mentioned that the choice of heifers could be based upon pelvic scoring, that the Smiths could consider different grassland systems to extend the grazing season and that they might benefit from taking a more strategic look at the business.

The family will aim to make more use of data as the whole herd is now EID tagged.

The Monitor Farm programme is supporting a deeper look into Auchernack through the Farm Advisory Service’s Integrated Land Management Plan and Specialist Plans which will help create a farm vision and suggestions for future development.

Malcolm said: “People offered valuable insights into our business. We were pleased to hear that we were doing some things well and were inspired by suggestions to take the farm to the next level, even in challenging times.”

Peter Beattie, regional adviser for three north of Scotland Monitor Farms, said: “Attendees were impressed by the quality stock and the attention to data and detail. Suggestions for improvement were pragmatic, informative and thought-provoking.”

A Monitor Farm Management Group, comprising of attendees who were keen to become more involved, will work with the Smiths to discuss improvements, trial ideas and benchmark data. The group will also help plan further meetings this year.

For details on future meetings, see www.monitorfarms.co.uk or contact Peter Beattie, regional adviser at pbeattie@qmscotland.co.uk, or email monitorfarm@qmscotland.co.uk

