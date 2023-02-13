Aberdeen taekwondo club secure medal haul in first competition since Covid-19 pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen taekwondo club secure medal haul in first competition since Covid-19 pandemic

By Sophie Goodwin
February 13, 2023, 6:00 am
Granite City Taekwondo on the podium at the 2023 Lanarkshire Open Championships.
Granite City Taekwondo on the podium at the 2023 Lanarkshire Open Championships.

Granite City Taekwondo returned to competitive action with a bang as they won 33 medals and a team trophy at their first event since February 2020.

The Lanarkshire Open Championships, which took place on February 4 and 5, was the first competition the Aberdeen club have competed in for almost three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Granite City took 20 athletes, with ages varying from six years old to some in their 20s, down to Wishaw for the two-day competition which included Poomsae (patterns) and Kyorugi (sparring) events.

The taekwondo club’s master Lyndzie Jeffrey was delighted with her athletes’ success, and praised their resolve after enduring a tough few years where training had to be adapted.

She said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for the club. It was one of the biggest teams I’ve taken down to a competition in our history, which is reflected in the number of medals.

“During Covid, we continued to train via Zoom so students could keep their skills up, so we facilitated taekwondo from their living rooms.

“It was a different form of teaching that we all had to adapt to – to maintain the standard of the club, so that when we returned to competitions we were at a high standard to win medals.”

Granite City Taekwondo at the Lanarkshire Open Championships.

Following their first competition, the taekwondo master plans to host a interclub competition to give her athletes more exposure to a competitive environment ahead of the national championships.

She said: “We’ll be doing a small interclub competition soon to give more students experience, so we can have a bigger team to take to the Scottish Championships in June.

“It’s important for them to be exposed to a competitive environment, and we’ll be doing it at the Tillydrone Community Centre, which is their taekwondo home.

“We’ve come back with the 33 medals and we’re hoping in June the students can come home with more medals – and we can have national champions within the club.”

