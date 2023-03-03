International arrivals in Inverness as curlers prepare to put on week-long show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Ice Centre will host 30 teams from six countries in the latest Glenfarclas Highland Week of International Curling, which starts on Sunday.

From the first push on the ice, there is sure to be plenty of drama, with action unfolding between 9am and 6pm daily through to finals day on Friday, which runs from 1.30-3.30pm.

Last year’s top prize was won by a team from Forres, led by Gavin Nicol, and they will be back to defend their title against determined opponents.

Six countries going for curling glory

Brenda Macintyre, the Highland Week of International Curling secretary, explained there should be plenty for people to enjoy from start to finish.

She said: “We’re very excited for the visitors to come. We’ll have teams from Canada, the USA, Switzerland, Norway, England and a couple from Scotland.

“It would be great to see as many people come along to watch. The level will be quite high and, for me, the Norwegians and Canadians will be particularly strong.

“Some are senior champions in their own countries. It will be mainly the 40-year-olds and over taking part. Younger curlers have their own commitments such as kids and work.

“It is still quite competitive, but it’s a lot to do with the social side.

“People can just come along to the Ice Centre any day to see top curling. There is free admission and the bar will be open with food also available.

“It all kicks off on Sunday when the bus loads arrive and the curlers are piped into the centre by a pipe band at 10.30am. We then have the opening ceremony at 10.45am. What a lovely noise it is in the rink, so it is always quite a spectacle.”

Six full days of drama set to unfold

A busy social week is organised each evening after the curling which includes live music and dinner dances at the Kingsmill Hotel every night except Tuesday, with the final matches, prize-giving and closing banquet taking place on Friday.

Teams are divided into sections of eight or 10 and will play three games in rounds round and two in a Schenkel system, which is commonly used when there are too many players to contest a round-robin tournament.

Following this stage, players compete in either: High Road – Glenfarclas silver quaich, Middle Road – Alan Johnston Trophy, or Low Road – consolation bonspiel.

Rankings are decided upon points first, ends won, shots up, ends against and shots scored.

There are also prizes for the highest ranked women’s team and mixed team.

Curling action moved from Aviemore

The Highland Week of International Curling was first competed for in 1967 at the seven-sheet ice rink in Aviemore.

It started as a fun bonspiel, bringing together curlers from around the world to compete in Aviemore. The 1967 event was set up as a trial, but proved to be so successful it has run ever since.

Following the closure of the Aviemore rink in 1999, Inverness Ice Centre became the competition’s venue and this will be the 56th edition.