Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

The sporting success stories of Winter Olympic, world and Commonwealth athletes, to grassroots clubs and volunteers, were among those celebrated at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 on Thursday night.

More than 350 people were in attendance for the annual ceremony at P&J Live.

Para-cycling icon Neil Fachie was named the Sports Achiever of the Year for the second-year running, adding to his haul at the event down the years and after a year in which he further burnished his golden track legacy at both the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Para-cycling Track World Championships.

Training commitments prevented Fachie, who is based near Manchester, from travelling up for the awards – which are organised by the Evening Express in conjunction with the Active Aberdeen Partnership.

It was the same story for freestyle skiing sensation Kirsty Muir – who was named Young Sports Achiever of the Year (also for the second consecutive year) after starring as Team GB’s youngest athlete at the Beijing Winter Olympics and tasting X Games medal success for the first time.

The biggest winner in attendance on the night was Scotland’s history-making Commonwealth Games rhythmic gymnastics silver medallist Louise Christie – the Student Sports Achiever of the Year.

Meanwhile, there were two Lifetime Achievement Award recipients in the shape of Dyce Boys’ Club stalwart Len Nicol and long-time Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club referee Alison Mathieson, while Aberdeen Dolphin Swimming Club won the prestigious Club of the Year honour.

Those gathered at P&J Live were moved by the stories of Inspiration Award winner Francesca Butler – a hockey player who is battling to recover from life-changing complications after ankle surgery – and Judges’ Choice Award recipient Kelsey Seivwright, a footballer who embarked on a selfless fundraising quest following the tragic death of her little sister.

Adding to the examples of athletes showing great strength in the face of adversity was the evening’s speaker, Scottish mountaineer Jamie Andrew – who had his hands and feet amputated after becoming stranded in the French Alps in 1999, and who went on to become the first quadruple amputee to climb the Matterhorn and Mount Kilimanjaro.

Original FM’s Claire Stevenson was Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 host.

Here is the full list of award winners – including the inaugural Personal Trainer/Fitness Coach of the Year prize – as well as pictures of the recipients with their awards and their reaction:

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 winners

Adult Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by P&J Live) – Agnes MacDonald

A volunteer keeping the old and young active through bowls at Albury Community Sports Hub, Agnes said: “It’s very much an honour to win this – and on behalf of Albury. We have worked so hard over the last few years, we’re all volunteers and give up a lot of our time, so this award is for everyone.”

Club of the Year (sponsored by ClubSport and Grampian Disability Sport) – Aberdeen Dolphin Swimming Club

After a year in which Aberdeen Dolphin showed a commitment to further growth and inclusivity, putting on 1,500 sessions, as well as helping their athletes achieve pool success, head coach Laura Bowie said: “It’s great to have recognition, particularly in a local setting – especially at the moment where swimming is struggling a bit in terms of pools shutting. I’m hoping it means a bit more exposure for swimming, because it should be accessible to everybody.”

Community Sports Project of the Year (sponsored by Burness Paull) – Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club Community Children’s Athletic Sessions

Aberdeen AAC are taking free sessions to areas of high deprivation, not only introducing kids to their sport and its physical and mental benefits, but in a manner which breaks down the barriers of food and fuel poverty. Ruth Watson, the community development officer, from Aberdeen AAC said: “This award is a major achievement for us. We’ve been doing this for three years and now it’s hitting it’s peak, so it’s totally satisfying going out to work in the areas of Aberdeen.”

Community/Participation Coach of the Year – Richard Freeland

Dedicating hundreds of hours each year to hockey coach with Gordonians, as well as north district girls’ squads, Richard said: “I’m slightly overwhelmed, to be honest. When you see the amount of effort everyone else puts in, it’s a real honour to come away with the award.”

Inspiration Award (sponsored by Idverde) – Francesca Butler

Francesca said of winning: “It means so, so much. I’ve been through a really hard time and the fact that’s been recognised – I feel a bit like an adopted Aberdonian. I’m grateful for all the people I’ve met along the way and to be a part of this amazing event.”

Judges’ Choice Award – Kelsey Seivwright

Kelsey said: “I’m really happy. I didn’t expect to win the Judges’ Choice Award, so it feels quite special.”

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Aberdeen Sports Village) – Alison Mathieson and Len Nicol

Alison helped thousands of athletes compete in her more than 40 years as a technical official, including at the Edinburgh 1986 and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, and said: “I’m so proud and I’ve got so many people to thank – my husband has ferried me across the country for over 40 years and I’ve always had the support of all my family. I’ve benefitted from this as much as any of the athletes.”

A key figure at north-east football institution Dyce as treasurer and a coach for more than 40 years, Len said: “We don’t know these sort of things for recognition, but it is nice to be acknowledged. I do this because I love it.”

Performance Coach of the Year (sponsored Original FM) – Amy Stewart

Amy, who coached gymnast Louise Christie, said: “Last year was quite stressful to hit the targets sportscotland were looking for – to send an individual to compete in rhythmic. To get there and come away with a medal was unbelievable, so to then get recognition here as well is really nice.”

Personal Trainer/Fitness Coach of the Year (sponsored by Atholl Scott) – decided by public vote – Ami Murdoch

Ami, who ran away with the public vote, said: “It’s overwhelming. I’m absolutely chuffed, it just shows hard work pays off.”

Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Sport Aberdeen) – Neil Fachie

Neil took gold for Scotland in the 1km tandem B time trial at the Commonwealth Games and is the nation’s joint-most successful athlete at the event, in a year where he also claimed his 15th and 16th world golds. Neil was unable to make the ceremony, but said in a message: “It truly is an honour to win this award, although I’m not living in Aberdeen these days, through necessity, I still very much consider Aberdeen to be my home.”

Student Sports Achiever of the Year – Louise Christie

Louise said: “It’s been an unforgettable year and I feel very privileged even to be nominated. There’s been so much success across all athletes in Aberdeen, so to be a part of the awards is very special. Rhythmic gymnastics is quite a small sport, so the acknowledgement of it in Aberdeen is really special.”

Team Performance of the Year (sponsored by Cala) – Silver City Blues Masters Swim Team

After a year in which Silver City Blues won the British and Scottish titles, club president Brian Bain said: “This award is special because the two other contenders are doing very well at British level. To win at the British Championships was a great achievement for us, so hopefully we can go from strength to strength and welcome more people along.”

Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year – Catriona Pennet

Age 35 to 39 hurdler Catriona was crowned world champion in Finland over 100m in July 2022, and said: “It’s nice to hear some of the kind words. Everyone in the category is fantastic, so it’s lovely to be acknowledged and to be around everyone’s wonderful achievements here.”

Young Coach of the Year (sponsored by StudioBE) – Morgan McWilliam

Morgan, who coached Scotland’s youth hip-hop team to a silver medal in the 2022 ICU World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida, said: “A lot of people overlook our sport and think it’s just some pom-pom shaking on the side of a pitch, but there’s so much more to it than that. It’s really good to be here to represent our sport and be recognised for our achievements.”

Young Sports Achiever of the Year – Kirsty Muir

Kirsty was unable to attend the award presentation, but sent a message of thanks, which said: “I’m really honoured to receive the Young Sports Achiever award and would like to thank everybody who supports me.”

Young Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Costco) – Rebekah Singer

Highly-motivated and committed Aberdeen City Active Girls Committee chairperson Rebecca said: “It’s fantastic to win the award. I was nominated in the same category as another member of the committee, so it’s great to get that recognition for the work that we do.”

School Innovation Award (sponsored by Active Schools) – Westpark Primary

Westpark Primary offer pupils an impressive list of sports and activities to get them (and even their parents) moving. Teacher Rachel Seaman said: “We provide a lot of clubs in our school, and with where our school is situated, it’s really important to give kids that opportunity. This award is a really good representation of what our school is about.”

