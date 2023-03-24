Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

The awards celebrated the city's sporting success.

By Ryan Cryle
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The sporting success stories of Winter Olympic, world and Commonwealth athletes, to grassroots clubs and volunteers, were among those celebrated at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 on Thursday night.

More than 350 people were in attendance for the annual ceremony at P&J Live.

Para-cycling icon Neil Fachie was named the Sports Achiever of the Year for the second-year running, adding to his haul at the event down the years and after a year in which he further burnished his golden track legacy at both the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Para-cycling Track World Championships.

Training commitments prevented Fachie, who is based near Manchester, from travelling up for the awards – which are organised by the Evening Express in conjunction with the Active Aberdeen Partnership.

It was the same story for freestyle skiing sensation Kirsty Muir – who was named Young Sports Achiever of the Year (also for the second consecutive year) after starring as Team GB’s youngest athlete at the Beijing Winter Olympics and tasting X Games medal success for the first time.

The biggest winner in attendance on the night was Scotland’s history-making Commonwealth Games rhythmic gymnastics silver medallist Louise Christie – the Student Sports Achiever of the Year.

More than 350 people were in attendance for the 2023 awards. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, there were two Lifetime Achievement Award recipients in the shape of Dyce Boys’ Club stalwart Len Nicol and long-time Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club referee Alison Mathieson, while Aberdeen Dolphin Swimming Club won the prestigious Club of the Year honour.

Those gathered at P&J Live were moved by the stories of Inspiration Award winner Francesca Butler – a hockey player who is battling to recover from life-changing complications after ankle surgery – and Judges’ Choice Award recipient Kelsey Seivwright, a footballer who embarked on a selfless fundraising quest following the tragic death of her little sister.

Adding to the examples of athletes showing great strength in the face of adversity was the evening’s speaker, Scottish mountaineer Jamie Andrew – who had his hands and feet amputated after becoming stranded in the French Alps in 1999, and who went on to become the first quadruple amputee to climb the Matterhorn and Mount Kilimanjaro.

Guest speaker Jamie Andrew received a standing ovation from the Aberdeen’s Sports Awards crowd. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Original FM’s Claire Stevenson was Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 host.

Here is the full list of award winners – including the inaugural Personal Trainer/Fitness Coach of the Year prize – as well as pictures of the recipients with their awards and their reaction:

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 winners

Adult Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by P&J Live) – Agnes MacDonald

Adult Volunteer of the Year winner Agnes MacDonald. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
  • A volunteer keeping the old and young active through bowls at Albury Community Sports Hub, Agnes said: “It’s very much an honour to win this – and on behalf of Albury. We have worked so hard over the last few years, we’re all volunteers and give up a lot of our time, so this award is for everyone.”

Club of the Year (sponsored by ClubSport and Grampian Disability Sport) – Aberdeen Dolphin Swimming Club

Club of the Year winners Dolphin Swimming Club. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
  • After a year in which Aberdeen Dolphin showed a commitment to further growth and inclusivity, putting on 1,500 sessions, as well as helping their athletes achieve pool success, head coach Laura Bowie said: “It’s great to have recognition, particularly in a local setting – especially at the moment where swimming is struggling a bit in terms of pools shutting. I’m hoping it means a bit more exposure for swimming, because it should be accessible to everybody.”

Community Sports Project of the Year (sponsored by Burness Paull) – Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club Community Children’s Athletic Sessions

Community Sports Project winner Aberdeen AAC Community Children’s Athletic Sessions. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
  • Aberdeen AAC are taking free sessions to areas of high deprivation, not only introducing kids to their sport and its physical and mental benefits, but in a manner which breaks down the barriers of food and fuel poverty. Ruth Watson, the community development officer, from Aberdeen AAC said: “This award is a major achievement for us. We’ve been doing this for three years and now it’s hitting it’s peak, so it’s totally satisfying going out to work in the areas of Aberdeen.”

Community/Participation Coach of the Year – Richard Freeland

Community/Participation Coach winner Richard Freeland, right. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
  • Dedicating hundreds of hours each year to hockey coach with Gordonians, as well as north district girls’ squads, Richard said: “I’m slightly overwhelmed, to be honest. When you see the amount of effort everyone else puts in, it’s a real honour to come away with the award.”

Inspiration Award (sponsored by Idverde) – Francesca Butler

Inspiration Award winner Francesca Butler. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
  • Francesca said of winning: “It means so, so much. I’ve been through a really hard time and the fact that’s been recognised – I feel a bit like an adopted Aberdonian. I’m grateful for all the people I’ve met along the way and to be a part of this amazing event.”

Judges’ Choice Award – Kelsey Seivwright

Judges’ Choice award winner Kelsey Seivwright. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
  • Kelsey said: “I’m really happy. I didn’t expect to win the Judges’ Choice Award, so it feels quite special.”

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Aberdeen Sports Village) – Alison Mathieson and Len Nicol

Lifetime Achievement winner Alison Mathieson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
  • Alison helped thousands of athletes compete in her more than 40 years as a technical official, including at the Edinburgh 1986 and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, and said: “I’m so proud and I’ve got so many people to thank – my husband has ferried me across the country for over 40 years and I’ve always had the support of all my family. I’ve benefitted from this as much as any of the athletes.”
Lifetime Achievement winner Len Nicol, right. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
  • A key figure at north-east football institution Dyce as treasurer and a coach for more than 40 years, Len said: “We don’t know these sort of things for recognition, but it is nice to be acknowledged. I do this because I love it.”

Performance Coach of the Year (sponsored Original FM) – Amy Stewart

Performance Coach of the Year winner Amy Stewart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
  • Amy, who coached gymnast Louise Christie, said: “Last year was quite stressful to hit the targets sportscotland were looking for – to send an individual to compete in rhythmic. To get there and come away with a medal was unbelievable, so to then get recognition here as well is really nice.”

Personal Trainer/Fitness Coach of the Year (sponsored by Atholl Scott) – decided by public vote – Ami Murdoch

Personal Trainer/Fitness Coach of the Year winner Ami Murdoch, right. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
  • Ami, who ran away with the public vote, said: “It’s overwhelming. I’m absolutely chuffed, it just shows hard work pays off.”

Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Sport Aberdeen) – Neil Fachie

Neil Fachie’s dad Stan accepted his Sports Achiever of the Year award. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
  • Neil took gold for Scotland in the 1km tandem B time trial at the Commonwealth Games and is the nation’s joint-most successful athlete at the event, in a year where he also claimed his 15th and 16th world golds. Neil was unable to make the ceremony, but said in a message: “It truly is an honour to win this award, although I’m not living in Aberdeen these days, through necessity, I still very much consider Aberdeen to be my home.”

Student Sports Achiever of the Year – Louise Christie

Student Sports Achiever of the Year winner Louise Christie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
  • Louise said: “It’s been an unforgettable year and I feel very privileged even to be nominated. There’s been so much success across all athletes in Aberdeen, so to be a part of the awards is very special. Rhythmic gymnastics is quite a small sport, so the acknowledgement of it in Aberdeen is really special.”

Team Performance of the Year (sponsored by Cala) – Silver City Blues Masters Swim Team

Team Performance of the Year winners Silver City Blues Swim Team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
  • After a year in which Silver City Blues won the British and Scottish titles, club president Brian Bain said: “This award is special because the two other contenders are doing very well at British level. To win at the British Championships was a great achievement for us, so hopefully we can go from strength to strength and welcome more people along.”

Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year – Catriona Pennet

Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever Catriona Pennet, centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
  • Age 35 to 39 hurdler Catriona was crowned world champion in Finland over 100m in July 2022, and said: “It’s nice to hear some of the kind words. Everyone in the category is fantastic, so it’s lovely to be acknowledged and to be around everyone’s wonderful achievements here.”

Young Coach of the Year (sponsored by StudioBE) – Morgan McWilliam

Young Coach of the Year winner Morgan McWilliam. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
  • Morgan, who coached Scotland’s youth hip-hop team to a silver medal in the 2022 ICU World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida, said: “A lot of people overlook our sport and think it’s just some pom-pom shaking on the side of a pitch, but there’s so much more to it than that. It’s really good to be here to represent our sport and be recognised for our achievements.”

Young Sports Achiever of the Year – Kirsty Muir

Kirsty Muir’s Young Sports Achiever of the Year award. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
  • Kirsty was unable to attend the award presentation, but sent a message of thanks, which said: “I’m really honoured to receive the Young Sports Achiever award and would like to thank everybody who supports me.”

Young Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Costco) – Rebekah Singer

Young Volunteer of the Year winner Rebekah Singer, centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
  • Highly-motivated and committed Aberdeen City Active Girls Committee chairperson Rebecca said: “It’s fantastic to win the award. I was nominated in the same category as another member of the committee, so it’s great to get that recognition for the work that we do.”

School Innovation Award (sponsored by Active Schools) – Westpark Primary

School Innovation Award winners Westpark Primary School. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
  • Westpark Primary offer pupils an impressive list of sports and activities to get them (and even their parents) moving. Teacher Rachel Seaman said: “We provide a lot of clubs in our school, and with where our school is situated, it’s really important to give kids that opportunity. This award is a really good representation of what our school is about.”

The Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 category sponsors were:

