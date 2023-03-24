Foodbanks and users being ‘priced out’ of affordable options amidst fresh food shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Foodbanks and users being ‘priced out’ of affordable options amidst fresh food shortages

Aberdeen charity workers said many foodbanks have been left paying higher prices at a time when there has never been more need.

By Lottie Hood
Food shortages have increased the price of canned goods. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Food shortages have increased the price of canned goods. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A north-east foodbank has warned that fresh food shortages are hitting their already-depleted stocks.

Recent shortages of fresh produce has forced shoppers to turn to canned goods – leading to increased prices and reduced availabilty.

Some supermarkets even rationed the amount customers could buy.

The knock-on impact of that increased demand and cost for foodbanks in Aberdeen has been hard, particularly at a time when their resources are being stretched to the brink.

Jennifer McAughtrie, head of services at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “Increased demand leads to an increase in prices for these goods and reduced availability of affordable stock.

“Because of these shortages, many supermarkets are forced to limit purchases, which makes it challenging for us to buy bulk goods that we can distribute.

“Price hikes in food without increase in wages also means more people are priced out of affordable food options further increasing the numbers that then need to turn to food banks for support.”

Jennifer McAughtrie Head of Services Aberdeen Cyrenians. Image: Aberdeen Cyrenians.

‘People are fast running out of options’

Over the last year, 90% of foodbanks across the UK have experienced an increase in demand with more people in full-time employment seeking help.

Aberdeen Cyrenians say many of their foodbank users have got little money left to buy increasingly pricey food after paying their basic bills.

Over their 55 years of operation, outside of Covid, December has always been Aberdeen Cyrenians’ busiest month. However, in January this year they experienced a 10% increase in people accessing the foodbank.

Ms McAughtrie, who has written a column today calling for change and action, said: “For people already on the fringes of falling into the breadline, the cost-of-living crisis is forcing a significant number of people in the north-east into abject poverty.

“Many people have not needed help before, but even though they are in work, low wages simply don’t stretch to meet these rising costs.

“The extra cold weather we’ve been experiencing means more heating costs, and as the cheapest options sell out in the shops and prices rise, people are fast running out of other options. ”

Foodbanks like Aberdeen Cyrenians rely heavily on tinned food. Image: Aberdeen Cyrenians

The Press & Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of the vital part foodbanks play in our communities, and where people can get help.

The Big Food Appeal is also working to debunk some of the myths and stigma around foodbanks.

Foodbanks like Aberdeen Cyrenians rely on donations of food, hygiene products and cash to help support those struggling in the community.

Items currently most needed include tinned meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, coffee, biscuits, baked beans, microwave rice, ready made sauces and toiletries.

Editor's Picks

