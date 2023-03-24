Foodbanks and users being ‘priced out’ of affordable options amidst fresh food shortages

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east foodbank has warned that fresh food shortages are hitting their already-depleted stocks.

Recent shortages of fresh produce has forced shoppers to turn to canned goods – leading to increased prices and reduced availabilty.

Some supermarkets even rationed the amount customers could buy.

The knock-on impact of that increased demand and cost for foodbanks in Aberdeen has been hard, particularly at a time when their resources are being stretched to the brink.

Jennifer McAughtrie, head of services at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “Increased demand leads to an increase in prices for these goods and reduced availability of affordable stock.

“Because of these shortages, many supermarkets are forced to limit purchases, which makes it challenging for us to buy bulk goods that we can distribute.

“Price hikes in food without increase in wages also means more people are priced out of affordable food options further increasing the numbers that then need to turn to food banks for support.”

‘People are fast running out of options’

Over the last year, 90% of foodbanks across the UK have experienced an increase in demand with more people in full-time employment seeking help.

Aberdeen Cyrenians say many of their foodbank users have got little money left to buy increasingly pricey food after paying their basic bills.

Over their 55 years of operation, outside of Covid, December has always been Aberdeen Cyrenians’ busiest month. However, in January this year they experienced a 10% increase in people accessing the foodbank.

Ms McAughtrie, who has written a column today calling for change and action, said: “For people already on the fringes of falling into the breadline, the cost-of-living crisis is forcing a significant number of people in the north-east into abject poverty.

“Many people have not needed help before, but even though they are in work, low wages simply don’t stretch to meet these rising costs.

“The extra cold weather we’ve been experiencing means more heating costs, and as the cheapest options sell out in the shops and prices rise, people are fast running out of other options. ”

The Press & Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of the vital part foodbanks play in our communities, and where people can get help.

The Big Food Appeal is also working to debunk some of the myths and stigma around foodbanks.

Foodbanks like Aberdeen Cyrenians rely on donations of food, hygiene products and cash to help support those struggling in the community.

Items currently most needed include tinned meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, coffee, biscuits, baked beans, microwave rice, ready made sauces and toiletries.