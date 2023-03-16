Beauly teenager Oliver Stewart to make step up to GB3 Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Beauly teenager Oliver Stewart to make step up to GB3 Championship

By Andy Skinner
March 16, 2023, 9:00 am
Beauly's Oliver Stewart with his trophy after winning at the F4 British Championship event at Thruxton in 2022.
Beauly's Oliver Stewart with his trophy after winning at the F4 British Championship event at Thruxton in 2022.

Beauly’s Ollie Stewart will step up to the GB3 Championship this season after securing a place with Elite Motorsport.

After making his car racing debut in the F4 British Championship at the age of 15 last year, Stewart recorded his maiden victory at the high-speed Thruxton last August.

He also finished third in the Rookie Cup and tenth in the overall standings, with 20 podium appearances under his belt.

Stewart started his motorsport career at the age of nine, working his way through the karting ranks, before becoming vice champion in the IAME Junior X30 World finals in 2021.

Beauly driver Oliver Stewart testing ahead of the GB3 Championship. Image: Torque.

Aiming to move up the ranks, Ollie has tested with Elite Motorsport across the UK and Europe, putting in the mileage to ensure he is up to speed in the powerful Tatuus MSV-022 GB3 car ahead of the campaign.

Stewart, who turned 16 in January, will now face a number of new circuits to tackle this season, such as current Formula 1 Grand Prix venues Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort, and the full Silverstone layout.

His first event of the 2023 season will be at Oulton Park International, on the weekend of April 8-10.

Stewart is relishing the challenge ahead of him.

He said: “I’m really excited to start the season with Elite Motorsport, as they’re a very successful team with a lot of experience.

“From my first test with them back in November at Silverstone, I was overwhelmed with just how passionate they were to succeed, and how good the car felt. I’m feeling really positive about the season ahead.”

Teenager making promising strides ahead of step up

Stewart is now working to get everything in place for his transition to the GB3 Championship – which was previously known as the British Formula 3 Championship.

Beauly driver Oliver Stewart in action at Silverstone. Image: Torque.

He added: “The engineer that I’ve been working with throughout pre-season testing has been extremely helpful and has been allowing me to build on what I learned last year.

“Together we are progressing fast, and we go quicker every time we’re out. If we keep going the way we’re going, then there’s no reason why we can’t do really well in the first race and beyond.

“Last year in the F4 British Championship was pretty successful for me, I had a race win at Thruxton, three pole positions and a fastest lap at Brands Hatch, so overall it was a great season.

“Having had one year of experience in a car with lower downforce, which teaches you to drive with very little grip, and then moving up to a car with a lot of downforce like the GB3 car, is really going to help with boosting that learning process this year.

“It’s difficult to start the season with a specific goal in mind. However, now that I’m a second-year driver in single-seaters, I want to win as many races as possible and do well for the people that are continuously supporting me on this journey.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison targets play-offs as she prepares to lead Scotland rink at World…
Alan Masson from Aberdeen playing short mat bowls for Scotland.
'This is our chance to showcase the sport': Short Mat Bowls World Championships head…
Undefeated boxer Ben Bartlett from Dingwall.
Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett aims for Scottish title shot this year
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor. Peter Scudamore expects Ahoy Senor to be competitive in next Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup as the finishing touches are put on his preparation. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Gold Senor. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory
Andrew Smart, right. Image: Scott Baxter
Boxing: Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title rematch after 'gutting' points defeat in…
Jane Davidson, left. The Scottish 100m champion
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
To go with story by Danny Law. Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. Picture shows; Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. . Canada. Supplied by Submitted Date; 12/03/2023
Scotland win bronze at World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Canada
Natasha Phillips, 2023, women's Inverness Half Marathon winner. Image: Paul Campbell
Record breaking run secures first Inverness Half Marathon win for Natasha Phillips
Aberdeen Uni pull clear of rivals RGU in the 2023 Boat Race. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen University retain boat race title with victory over Robert Gordon University

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Two males stole £50 worth of goods from Hillside Farm Shop. Image: Hillside Farm Shop
Shameless thieves caught on CCTV stealing baked goods from Aberdeenshire honesty box farm shop
3
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
5
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
6
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he…
7
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Dawn Forrest owns Blether in Cults and had been hoping the government would announce more support for smaller businesses during the budget. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cafe owner paying £2,500 per month in energy bills says more should be…
10
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…

More from Press and Journal

Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle are available here NOW.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle highlights
Drivers have been asked to reduce their speed on the road. Image: Google Maps
Fuel tanker off the road in Shetland not expected to be moved until next…
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Norma MacLeod back early bird cancer campaign Picture shows; Norma MacLeod. Stornoway . Supplied by Be an Early Bird campaign Date; Unknown
Stornoway breast cancer survivor backs early bird cancer campaign
Nobody's Child pop-up store will be in Aberdeen until August. Image: M&S.
Pop-up shop selling eco-conscious women's fashion brand opens at M&S in Aberdeen
Furious residents are fighting against Aberdeen City Council's decision to close Woodside Library. Image: Kirstie Topp / DC Thomson.
Library body calls for 'strong reconsideration' of move to shut six Aberdeen libraries
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
Head along to Cafe Boheme for a decadent dessert. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother's Day feast
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
Ken Amer is setting up a new charity in Orkney
Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer
How the proposed McDonald's in Ellon will look. Image: McDonald's.
First look at what new McDonald's in Ellon could look like

Editor's Picks

Most Commented