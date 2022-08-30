Delight for Beauly ace Oliver Stewart as he stays strong to score maiden F4 victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Delight for Beauly ace Oliver Stewart as he stays strong to score maiden F4 victory

Paul Chalk
August 30, 2022
Beauly's Oliver Stewart with his trophy after winning at Thruxton on Saturday.
Beauly's Oliver Stewart with his trophy after winning at Thruxton on Saturday.

A gutsy first-ever F4 victory had Beauly race ace Oliver Stewart almost lost for words at the weekend.

Hot on the heels of breaking into top 10 in the F4 British Championship standings, the 15-year-old Highlander claimed a maiden win in the ROKiT F4 British Championship at Thruxton on Saturday.

After making what seems like a seamless transition from kart-racing, the hard-working teenager is causing a stir by being one of the youngest competing F4 drivers in this year’s Championship.

Oliver Stewart crosses the finish line for win his first F4 race.

It was a show of talent and nerves combined as he held off his hard-chasing rivals to score his first F4 victory.

Hitech GP racer Stewart is in his Rookie year and has won several rookie podiums but this was his first victory in the Championship.

He led from the start, but was tracked closely by his team-mate Eduardo Coseteng, Mercedes F1 junior Daniel Guinchard (Argenti) and JHR Developments’ Joseph Loake.

Hard work led to first F4 triumph

The foursome were neck and neck all the way around the 2.4-mile Hampshire track, but Stewart kept his advantage under immense pressure to maintain his 0.190-second lead despite several lockups into the Club chicane.

Speaking just after his triumph, the Charleston Academy pupil said: “I’m lost for words. It’s absolutely amazing to get a result like this, a result that everyone dreams of.

“To finally get it, it’s pretty amazing.

“It’s our first year in the championship, I think it’s only ‘day 37’ or something like that in the car now for us, so to be able to get wins that early, I’m really happy.

“I think it goes to show the hard work that we as a team and my family, and everyone else, has put in to get me to where I am.”

