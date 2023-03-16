Young carers in Aberdeen create comic book showing their commitment to helping others

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A comic book detailing the successes and challenges of being a young carer in Aberdeen has been launched to celebrate Young Carers’ Action Day.

The We Care comic is a collaborative effort between Barnardo’s Aberdeen Young Carers, Aberdeen City Libraries and Magic Torch Comics.

It details the challenges and the positives of being a young carer and its impact on the lives of young people, who take on a lot of responsibility.

A young carer can be someone up to the age of 18, who cares for a family member or neighbour who may require physical or emotional support.

This could be due to physical health/disability, drugs or alcohol issues, mental health or if English is their second language.

The comic has been launched in time to mark Young Carers’ Action Day (March 15), which aims to highlight the work of unpaid carers.

Barnardo’s currently supports more than 130 carers across Scotland with various support programmes.

Taking experiences to wider audience

Young carers often find it difficult to fully commit to their education due to their caring responsibilities.

About why he decided to get involved, 12-year-old Cameron Murray, from Kincorth, said: “I like comic books and I enjoy drawing, so it was really good to take part. I’m looking forward to seeing the final product.”

Dante Prate, 14, from Aberdeen, added: “I enjoyed learning about how to properly make a comic book and you can potentially be an amazing author if you put your mind and heart into it.”

Amy Duncan, Barnardo’s Scotland project worker, said: “Barnardo’s Young Carers service supports young carers in Aberdeen city to achieve a life alongside their caring responsibilities.

“Within our group, we aim to increase access to opportunities for learning and leisure, introduce peer support, and reduce the impact of caring roles for all young carers.

“As a service, partnership working creates further possibilities for us to raise awareness of young carers and the support they offer – allowing us to support more young carers within Aberdeen city.

“The We Care comic is an excellent opportunity for our young people to support advocacy for young carers.”