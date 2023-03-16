Young carers in Aberdeen create comic book showing their commitment to helping others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young carers in Aberdeen create comic book showing their commitment to helping others

By Ross Hempseed
March 16, 2023, 9:04 am Updated: March 16, 2023, 12:11 pm
A new comic book has been launched detailing the work of young carers in Aberdeen. Image: Barnardo's
A new comic book has been launched detailing the work of young carers in Aberdeen. Image: Barnardo's

A comic book detailing the successes and challenges of being a young carer in Aberdeen has been launched to celebrate Young Carers’ Action Day.

The We Care comic is a collaborative effort between Barnardo’s Aberdeen Young Carers, Aberdeen City Libraries and Magic Torch Comics.

It details the challenges and the positives of being a young carer and its impact on the lives of young people, who take on a lot of responsibility.

A young carer can be someone up to the age of 18, who cares for a family member or neighbour who may require physical or emotional support.

This could be due to physical health/disability, drugs or alcohol issues, mental health or if English is their second language.

The comic has been launched in time to mark Young Carers’ Action Day (March 15), which aims to highlight the work of unpaid carers.

Barnardo’s currently supports more than 130 carers across Scotland with various support programmes.

Taking experiences to wider audience

Young carers often find it difficult to fully commit to their education due to their caring responsibilities.

About why he decided to get involved, 12-year-old Cameron Murray, from Kincorth, said: “I like comic books and I enjoy drawing, so it was really good to take part. I’m looking forward to seeing the final product.”

Dante Prate, 14, from Aberdeen, added: “I enjoyed learning about how to properly make a comic book and you can potentially be an amazing author if you put your mind and heart into it.”

The comic was created based on experiences from young carers living in Aberdeen. Image: Barnardo’s.

Amy Duncan, Barnardo’s Scotland project worker, said: “Barnardo’s Young Carers service supports young carers in Aberdeen city to achieve a life alongside their caring responsibilities.

“Within our group, we aim to increase access to opportunities for learning and leisure, introduce peer support, and reduce the impact of caring roles for all young carers.

“As a service, partnership working creates further possibilities for us to raise awareness of young carers and the support they offer – allowing us to support more young carers within Aberdeen city.

“The We Care comic is an excellent opportunity for our young people to support advocacy for young carers.”

