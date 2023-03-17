Curling: Rebecca Morrison aiming to grasp chance at World Curling Championship in Sweden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Team Morrison is looking forward to experiencing their first true taste of World Curling Championship action together when they open their campaign in Sweden this weekend.

Aberdonian Rebecca Morrison, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson made the trip to Canada for last year’s World Championships, only to be ruled out of the event by Covid before their bid had got properly under way.

This year’s competition, which is taking place in the Swedish municipality of Sandviken, will be their first real chance to make an impact at this level.

Their opening match against Germany will be particularly special for their skip since, whereas Jackson had led a team at a previous World Championships, Aitken had played at five World Mixed Doubles Championships and both of them had taken to the ice with Sinclair in the opening match of the event a year ago, Morrison was among the first to succumb to the virus.

“We are very excited this time round to be fit and healthy in the lead up to the championships and at the moment we are looking good to go which is all we could ask for at this moment,” said Morrison.

“I personally cannot wait to get on ice for what will be my first World women’s game.”

In finalising their preparations, they have enjoyed being back in the country where the quartet already produced podium form this season, winning a bronze medal at the European Championships which were held across Sweden in Ostersund,

“A lot of things are feeling familiar in Sweden as we were here just a few months ago winning a bronze medal and that familiarity reminds us of great memories and I think that can help bring a positive mindset into these championships,” said Morrison.

The team boasts additional world class support this time around, Olympic champion Jen Dodds having been selected as their fifth player and the medal-winning consistency of British Curling teams on the global stage in recent years is fuelling their belief in their capacity to mix it with the world’s best.

“With the fantastic roll Scotland is on at the moment with delivering medals at championships we know we are doing something right as a programme and that definitely gives us confidence in ourselves as well as the coaches who are out here with us,” said Morrison.

Tough start against Germany

They know they will be up against strong opposition from the off since the German team, skipped by Daniella Jentsch, have been regulars at major championships over the past decade and currently sit just behind the Scots in the world rankings, but are hopeful of getting off to a winning start to get their campaign rolling.

“Jentsch are a team we come across on tour and at championships and we have been toe-to-toe with them this season on tour, so we are expecting a close and good quality game and hope that we can make the game go in our favour this time around,” said Morrison.

The LGT World Women’s Curling Championships is taking place from March 18-26.