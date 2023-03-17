Curling: Rebecca Morrison aiming to grasp chance at World Curling Championship in Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Curling: Rebecca Morrison aiming to grasp chance at World Curling Championship in Sweden

By Danny Law
March 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
Team Morrison are competing at the World Curling Championship in Sweden.
Team Morrison are competing at the World Curling Championship in Sweden.

Team Morrison is looking forward to experiencing their first true taste of World Curling Championship action together when they open their campaign in Sweden this weekend.

Aberdonian Rebecca Morrison, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson made the trip to Canada for last year’s World Championships, only to be ruled out of the event by Covid before their bid had got properly under way.

This year’s competition, which is taking place in the Swedish municipality of Sandviken, will be their first real chance to make an impact at this level.

Their opening match against Germany will be particularly special for their skip since, whereas Jackson had led a team at a previous World Championships, Aitken had played at five World Mixed Doubles Championships and both of them had taken to the ice with Sinclair in the opening match of the event a year ago, Morrison was among the first to succumb to the virus.

“We are very excited this time round to be fit and healthy in the lead up to the championships and at the moment we are looking good to go which is all we could ask for at this moment,” said Morrison.

“I personally cannot wait to get on ice for what will be my first World women’s game.”

In finalising their preparations, they have enjoyed being back in the country where the quartet already produced podium form this season, winning a bronze medal at the European Championships which were held across Sweden in Ostersund,

“A lot of things are feeling familiar in Sweden as we were here just a few months ago winning a bronze medal and that familiarity reminds us of great memories and I think that can help bring a positive mindset into these championships,” said Morrison.

The team boasts additional world class support this time around, Olympic champion Jen Dodds having been selected as their fifth player and the medal-winning consistency of British Curling teams on the global stage in recent years is fuelling their belief in their capacity to mix it with the world’s best.

“With the fantastic roll Scotland is on at the moment with delivering medals at championships we know we are doing something right as a programme and that definitely gives us confidence in ourselves as well as the coaches who are out here with us,” said Morrison.

Tough start against Germany

They know they will be up against strong opposition from the off since the German team, skipped by Daniella Jentsch, have been regulars at major championships over the past decade and currently sit just behind the Scots in the world rankings, but are hopeful of getting off to a winning start to get their campaign rolling.

“Jentsch are a team we come across on tour and at championships and we have been toe-to-toe with them this season on tour, so we are expecting a close and good quality game and hope that we can make the game go in our favour this time around,” said Morrison.

The LGT World Women’s Curling Championships is taking place from March 18-26.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Beauly's Oliver Stewart with his trophy after winning at the F4 British Championship event at Thruxton in 2022.
Beauly teenager Oliver Stewart to make step up to GB3 Championship
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison targets play-offs as she prepares to lead Scotland rink at World…
Alan Masson from Aberdeen playing short mat bowls for Scotland.
'This is our chance to showcase the sport': Short Mat Bowls World Championships head…
Undefeated boxer Ben Bartlett from Dingwall.
Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett aims for Scottish title shot this year
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor. Peter Scudamore expects Ahoy Senor to be competitive in next Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup as the finishing touches are put on his preparation. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Gold Senor. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory
Andrew Smart, right. Image: Scott Baxter
Boxing: Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title rematch after 'gutting' points defeat in…
Jane Davidson, left. The Scottish 100m champion
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
To go with story by Danny Law. Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. Picture shows; Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. . Canada. Supplied by Submitted Date; 12/03/2023
Scotland win bronze at World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Canada
Natasha Phillips, 2023, women's Inverness Half Marathon winner. Image: Paul Campbell
Record breaking run secures first Inverness Half Marathon win for Natasha Phillips

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented