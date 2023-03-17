Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pet owner who neglected his bearded dragon so badly that a vet had to put it down has been handed a year-long animal ban.

The awful condition of Coco was only discovered when his owner Gary Ross got arrested and his own mum discovered the dying lizard in his Dufftown home.

Coco’s eyes were stuck shut, he was extremely thin and dehydrated, had suffered muscle loss and was struggling to eat, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

A vet, who thought Coco was already dead when he was brought in, put the dates of his neglect between December 22 2021 and January 22 last year.

Ross, 34, was banned from keeping pets for one year – a period the SSPCA says is not long enough.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court Ross’ mum contacted the SSPCA after she went to check on the pet at the Balvenie Street address.

“She advised them that the bearded dragon needed veterinary care as it couldn’t open its eyes and wouldn’t eat unless food was placed directly into its mouth.”

The charity’s chief inspector Alison Simpson contacted a veterinary surgeon about Coco and was told to try placing him in warm water to help bring his body temperature up.

“It was identified he was in extremely poor condition and extremely thin,” Ms Silver added.

“Initially, on being presented with it, the surgeon thought it was dead. It was later euthanised on welfare grounds.”

Ross admitted causing a protected animal unnecessary suffering and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards SSPCA staff.

‘Sad end to involvement with animal’

Defence agent Iain Maltman said both background reports and a psychiatric report had been carried out on his client and highlighted a mental disorder and issues caused by head trauma.

“It appears he is living a quieter life than previously and keeps himself to himself,” the solicitor said.

“It’s a sad end to his involvement with the animal. He does look after another animal at home which his mum bought him last summer.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood told the solicitor: “Your client puts all the blame on the fact he was in custody for a couple of days but it’s quite clear from Crown and the SSPCA he was responsible for the animal when it came into this state.

“From the terms of the report, it would appear his new animal is not being cared for particularly well either.”

Animal charity hoped for longer ban

He banned Ross, now of Dean Terrace, Lossiemouth, from keeping animals for one year and ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking after the sentencing, SSPCA chief inspector Alison Simpson said: “We’re pleased that Gary Ross received a ban but we’re disappointed that it wasn’t for a longer period of time given the neglect Coco suffered.

“We hope that Ross seriously considers his ability to care for any animal in future.

“If anyone has concerns about an animal they should call our confidential helpline on 03000 999 999.”

