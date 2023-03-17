Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month

By Kathryn Wylie
March 17, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 6:28 pm
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA

A pet owner who neglected his bearded dragon so badly that a vet had to put it down has been handed a year-long animal ban.

The awful condition of Coco was only discovered when his owner Gary Ross got arrested and his own mum discovered the dying lizard in his Dufftown home.

Coco’s eyes were stuck shut, he was extremely thin and dehydrated, had suffered muscle loss and was struggling to eat, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

A vet, who thought Coco was already dead when he was brought in, put the dates of his neglect between December 22 2021 and January 22 last year.

Ross, 34, was banned from keeping pets for one year – a period the SSPCA says is not long enough.

Coco the bearded dragon. Image: SSPCA

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court Ross’ mum contacted the SSPCA after she went to check on the pet at the Balvenie Street address.

“She advised them that the bearded dragon needed veterinary care as it couldn’t open its eyes and wouldn’t eat unless food was placed directly into its mouth.”

The charity’s chief inspector Alison Simpson contacted a veterinary surgeon about Coco and was told to try placing him in warm water to help bring his body temperature up.

“It was identified he was in extremely poor condition and extremely thin,” Ms Silver added.

“Initially, on being presented with it, the surgeon thought it was dead. It was later euthanised on welfare grounds.”

Ross admitted causing a protected animal unnecessary suffering and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards SSPCA staff.

‘Sad end to involvement with animal’

Defence agent Iain Maltman said both background reports and a psychiatric report had been carried out on his client and highlighted a mental disorder and issues caused by head trauma.

“It appears he is living a quieter life than previously and keeps himself to himself,” the solicitor said.

“It’s a sad end to his involvement with the animal. He does look after another animal at home which his mum bought him last summer.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood told the solicitor: “Your client puts all the blame on the fact he was in custody for a couple of days but it’s quite clear from Crown and the SSPCA he was responsible for the animal when it came into this state.

“From the terms of the report, it would appear his new animal is not being cared for particularly well either.”

Coco the bearded dragon. Image: SSPCA

Animal charity hoped for longer ban

He banned Ross, now of Dean Terrace, Lossiemouth, from keeping animals for one year and ordered him to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking after the sentencing, SSPCA chief inspector Alison Simpson said: “We’re pleased that Gary Ross received a ban but we’re disappointed that it wasn’t for a longer period of time given the neglect Coco suffered.

“We hope that Ross seriously considers his ability to care for any animal in future.

“If anyone has concerns about an animal they should call our confidential helpline on 03000 999 999.”

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Gary Ross neglected his bearded dragon named Coco. Image: JasperImage/SSPCA
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented