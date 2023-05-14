Aberdeen’s Colin Wallace claims silver at World Triathlon Para Series Yokohama

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Colin Wallace won a silver medal at World Triathlon Para Series Yokohama to continue his rapid rise in the sport.

The 38-year-old only took part in his first paratriathlon in July last year having represented Great Britain successfully in track cycling.

Wallace took an international medal and a British title from his first year in the sport and showed no signs of slowing down in taking silver in his 2023 season opener.

Wallace, who has multiple sclerosis, reached the podium in the PTS3 category for athletes with significant impairments.

Adapting to the rigours of the swim has been a challenge for Wallace and he covered the 750m Yokohama course in 14m 56s.

Colin Wallace stormed to a silver 🥈 medal at WTPS Yokohama 🇯🇵 earlier today. The long trip over was well worth it 👏👏👏 📸 @worldtriathlon #Paratriathlon #SwimBikeRun #GreatExperiences pic.twitter.com/B4mPBgR4oz — Triathlon Scotland (@scottishtri) May 13, 2023

He went into the first transition just outside the medal positions with Germany’s Max Gelhaar setting the pace and surging into a near-two minute lead.

Wallace’s customary strength on the bike put him firmly in the medal mix alongside Frenchman Michael Herter and Australia’s Justin Godfrey.

The Scot used the run to blast past Herter and into second place.

He clocked 21:04 for 4.98km on three laps of the course, a quicker split than Gelhaar and significantly swifter than both Herter and Godfrey.

Wallace crossed the line in 1:10.57, 1:38 ahead of his French rival and exactly three minutes behind classy gold medallist Gelhaar.

This was the most significant result of the Scot’s still young swim, bike, run career.

He has clearly progressed since finishing fourth on debut at the 2022 World Triathlon Championship Finals in Abu Dhabi, with Gelhaar taking third on the day.

There are two more stops to come on the World Triathlon Para Series in 2023.

Next up is Montreal on July 8-9 followed by a home race for Britain’s paratriathletes in Swansea on July 15.