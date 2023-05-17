Cricket: North-east trio in Scotland World Cup qualifying squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: North-east trio in Scotland World Cup qualifying squad

Matthew Cross, Adrian Neill and Michael Leask are all part of the group which will play in Zimbabwe next month.

By Callum Law
Michael Leask has been included in Scotland's squad for the Cricket World Cup qualifier.

Scotland have included a strong north-east contingent in their squad for the Cricket World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe next month.

Former Aberdeenshire players Matthew Cross and Adrian Neill are included along with ex-Stoneywood-Dyce man Michael Leask.

The Saltires are one of 10 teams who will be competing for two spots at the 50-over World Cup in India in October and November.

Interim Scotland head coach Doug Watson is pleased with the group at his disposal.

He said: “I think there’s a good mixture in this squad of youth and senior players who’ve been around a while – the likes of Richie (Berrington) and George (Munsey), as well as some exciting young talent in Jack Jarvis and Chris McBride.

“It’s obviously a wonderful opportunity coming up in Zimbabwe, and the guys that we’ve selected are all really excited and fizzing to go.

“They know how tough the challenge is going to be.

“It’s moving into winter over there just now, and the conditions are changing, and will be quite spin-friendly, but the key thing will be for us to adapt to the conditions and approach the games the way we want to play them.

“The main thing is we’ve got four weeks to prepare so we’ll slowly lift the intensity levels each week and make sure the guys are clear in the roles they’re going to be playing.”

Matthew Cross is also in the Scotland squad for the Cricket World Cup qualifier.

Watson has also added new backroom staff for the qualifier with Glenn Pocknall joining as bowling coach, Graeme Beghin recruited as batting and fielding coach and Gavin Cross joining the tour as physiotherapist.

Scotland will fly to Pretoria in South Africa on June 2 for a pre-qualifier training camp and warm-up games against Nepal and the Netherlands before travelling to Zimbabwe for the start of the tournament on June 18.

The Scots will face West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal, Oman, United States and United Arab Emirates as they bid to reach the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time since 2015.

The full Scotland squad for the Cricket World Cup qualifier

The Scotland squad is as follows: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.

