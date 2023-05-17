Cricket: North-east trio in Scotland World Cup qualifying squad

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland have included a strong north-east contingent in their squad for the Cricket World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe next month.

Former Aberdeenshire players Matthew Cross and Adrian Neill are included along with ex-Stoneywood-Dyce man Michael Leask.

The Saltires are one of 10 teams who will be competing for two spots at the 50-over World Cup in India in October and November.

Interim Scotland head coach Doug Watson is pleased with the group at his disposal.

He said: “I think there’s a good mixture in this squad of youth and senior players who’ve been around a while – the likes of Richie (Berrington) and George (Munsey), as well as some exciting young talent in Jack Jarvis and Chris McBride.

“It’s obviously a wonderful opportunity coming up in Zimbabwe, and the guys that we’ve selected are all really excited and fizzing to go.

“They know how tough the challenge is going to be.

“It’s moving into winter over there just now, and the conditions are changing, and will be quite spin-friendly, but the key thing will be for us to adapt to the conditions and approach the games the way we want to play them.

“The main thing is we’ve got four weeks to prepare so we’ll slowly lift the intensity levels each week and make sure the guys are clear in the roles they’re going to be playing.”

Watson has also added new backroom staff for the qualifier with Glenn Pocknall joining as bowling coach, Graeme Beghin recruited as batting and fielding coach and Gavin Cross joining the tour as physiotherapist.

Scotland will fly to Pretoria in South Africa on June 2 for a pre-qualifier training camp and warm-up games against Nepal and the Netherlands before travelling to Zimbabwe for the start of the tournament on June 18.

The Scots will face West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal, Oman, United States and United Arab Emirates as they bid to reach the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time since 2015.

The full Scotland squad for the Cricket World Cup qualifier

The Scotland squad is as follows: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.