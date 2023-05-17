Business The lone striker: North Sea worker says ‘we are all in this together’ Union bosses mulling over dates for more industrial action By Ryan Duff May 17 2023, 10.39am Share The lone striker: North Sea worker says ‘we are all in this together’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5738035/north-sea-strikes-fulmar/ Copy Link 0 comment Alex Charlesworth stands alone in taking strike action on the Fulmar platform. Inage: DCT Media [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation