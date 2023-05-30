New Aberdeen padel tennis centre can provide platform for future stars to emerge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen padel tennis centre can provide platform for future stars to emerge

A new facility in Westburn Park with two padel tennis courts has been opened.

By Callum Law
Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson, left, and LTA Sandi Procter, right, at the opening of the padel tennis facility in Aberdeen
Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson, left, and LTA Sandi Procter, right, at the opening of the padel tennis facility in Aberdeen

The opening of padel tennis centres can potentially develop future champions in both conventional and padel tennis, according to those behind a new facility in Aberdeen.

A padel tennis facility, consisting of two courts which are covered by a canopy to protect them from the elements, has been opened in the Granite City’s Westburn Park by Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) president Sandi Procter and Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson.

Although it uses the same scoring system, padel tennis is played on a smaller court with softer balls and solid, stringless rackets.

The courts are enclosed and ball can bounce off the walls of the court like squash.

Padel tennis is a popular sport in Europe and South America and the LTA, Tennis Scotland and Sport Aberdeen – who have overseen the development of the new facility Westburn Park – are keen to grow it.

LTA chief Procter said: “The benefits are absolutely huge. The LTA took padel under our wing, unfortunately Covid came which meant we didn’t develop it as quickly as we might have done.

“But we’ve really been accelerating since. Padel and tennis can co-exist and the development opportunities are there for centres like Westburn and smaller tennis clubs to have padel existing alongside tennis.

“We’ve found that tennis players will enjoy playing padel as well, but new players are enjoying coming in to play padel.

“You will get new padel players, some of whom will play tennis, so the opportunity for talented players to emerge via padel is there.

“But we’re also hoping we get some padel champions. It’s growing around the world and the top end of padel has its own champions and following.”

Participation on the rise

Procter believes introducing people to padel tennis can also have benefits for tennis as the LTA looks to build on the success of the likes of Andy and Jamie Murray at the highest level in the sport.

She added added: “There are two sides to growing the game: the facilities have got to be there and secondly it’s what sort of programmes you run on them.

“You can’t just build courts and expect things to happen on their own.

“The LTA are in partnership with loads of operators and local authorities who run programmes at the centres and drive and promote both games.

Sandi Procter sampling some padel tennis

“There’s a lot more to be done on top of just putting down the courts.

“That pressure (to grow the game) never ends. Over the last couple of years participation in tennis has grown enormously.

“The LTA have done a brilliant job of getting people playing through various initiatives.

“As a result or participation is the highest it’s been since 2017 and now we’ve got to keep all of these players going.

“I can’t help feeling the more people that play the more chance you’ve got.”

More new centres on the way

Tennis Scotland CEO Blane Dodds was also present at the opening and says more padel tennis facilities are in the pipeline across the country.

Dodds added: “There are 18 million people around the world playing padel now.

“It’s a great opportunity for Tennis Scotland as the governing body working with the LTA and local partners like Sport Aberdeen and the council to develop facilities that are in line with market trends.

“We’re still driving tennis and tennis is growing massively, but padel gives that added opportunity for kids to get into the game at an early level.

“It’s easier, the rallies are longer, the balls can bounce off the back wall. Older players like it as well because it’s a smaller space to cover and it’s a very sociable sport.

Sandi Procter, left, Lord Provost David Cameron, centre, and Tony Dawson unveil a plaque to mark the opening of the padel tennis facility in Westburn Park.

“We’re delighted to be launching two new courts and we’ve got many more in the pipeline across Scotland working with our local partners.

“What it does for young children is give them an early opportunity to develop hand-eye coordination which is vital for tennis.

“Padel courts can be used for mini tennis coaching and sessions as well so there are huge opportunities there.

“The more children playing padel at a young age the better they’ll be in terms of hand-eye coordination and the further advanced they’ll be if they start playing tennis.

“It’s complimentary, it’s not a recognised route to performance tennis but it will certainly help.”

‘Sport for all’

Sport Aberdeen have overseen the development and building of the facility during the last three years.

Chairman Dawson said: “The ethos we have at Sport Aberdeen is ‘sport for all.’

“Get people interested at the grassroots and we want people to be playing padel.

“We’re keen to give people more choice. I’m very strong in my view that youngsters should not be pushed into a specific sport at an early age.

“They shouldn’t be just concentrating on football until they’ve seen what rugby, cricket, tennis, golf, swimming and other sports are like.

“Giving people more choice is better and if they have that choice you’re more likely to have people participating at a later age.”

