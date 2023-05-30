Cycling expert believes Inverness could be a hub for off-the-beaten-track adventures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cycling expert believes Inverness could be a hub for off-the-beaten-track adventures

Bikepacking book features 20 multi-day journeys for gravel, mountain and road bikes across Scotland.

By John Ross
Cycle touring is becoming more popular
Cycle touring is becoming more popular

Inverness has the potential to be a major hub for cyclists exploring Scotland on two wheels.

With more people keen to enjoy the outdoors using sustainable travel, cycling and cycle tourism is becoming more popular.

It is expected to get a further boost when the UCI Cycling World Championships come to Scotland this year.

Renowned cyclist and film maker Markus Stitz hopes his latest book will also inspire people to become more adventurous on their road trips.

Many cycle routes start in Inverness

‘Bikepacking Scotland’ features 20 specially-curated multi-day journeys for gravel, mountain and road bikes across Scotland.

The routes are suitable for beginners and experts, and most are accessible by bike-friendly public transport to support low-carbon travel.

A number of cycle routes start or finish in the Highland capital, including the Caledonia Way (Inverness-Campbeltown), Great Glen Way (Inverness-Fort William), Lochs and Glen Way (Inverness-Glasgow), Far North Way (Inverness-John O’Groats), Loch Ness 360° and the NC500.

In his book, Stitz, founder of Bikepacking Scotland, also covers a route starting and finishing in Inverness which covers whisky distilleries in Moray.

In addition, he details an Inverness-Glasgow route following youth hostels along the way.

A new book is promoting bikepacking across Scotland

‘For me, cycling is one of the purest ways to discover Scotland off the beaten track, leaving no other trace than a few tyre marks.

“All the bikepacking adventures I have had in Scotland have created lasting memories, even though at times it was a steep learning experience.

“Inverness has great potential to be a hub. It is a well serviced city with regards public transport.

“If people are new to bikepacking they want some sort of back-up and it gives them the option to do short or long routes.

“The thinking behind my book is to give both short and long routes, so people can start off small and progressively work themselves through the routes and then try a longer adventure.”

City a good place for cyclists

Elmar Jünemann, from Germany, who accompanied Stitz on a recent cycle trip said Inverness is a good place for cycling experiences.

“The city is absolutely stunning and offers varied landscapes in its surroundings.”

The book also features cycle routes in the Cairngorms, where earlier this year Stitz  shot a film of a 165-mile gravel bike journey through the park.

Last year he teamed up with NC500 to create a range of on and off-road cycling itineraries for the 516-mile journey.

And, with fellow round-the-world cylists Mark Beaumont and Jenny Graham who feature in the book, he filmed a 500-mile cycle around Argyll and the Islands.

Markus Stitz, Mark Beaumont and Jenny Graham who all contribute to the new book. Image Maciek Tomiczek.

According to VisitScotland, cycle tourism accounts for 338,000 road cycling trips, 1.3 million overnight stays and £154 million for the Scottish economy.

Lindsay Mackinnon, of Inverness-based bike hire firm Ticket to Ride, says there has been an increase in cycle touring and bikepacking on waymarked trails.

“It has become more appealing to people who are trying to get into the sort of things they are inspired to do from reading Markus’s book.

“The book inspires people to be more adventurous and the waymarked trails can be a stepping stone to gain confidence.”

He said cycling is a sustainable form of transport and visitors spend on accommodation and food is helping some businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

A return to the golden days

Graham Sheach, marketing manager for Hostelling Scotland, said the rise in backpacking is having a positive effect on hostelling.

“It is absolute delight to see so many bikepackers utilising our hostel accommodation.

“It really does feel like we have gone full circle and are seeing a return to the golden days where hostelling and cycling went hand in hand.

Lindsay Mackinnon of Inverness-based Ticket to Ride“I’m glad to say hostels are far more comfortable these days, offering fantastic facilities such as drying rooms and the ability to self-cater – very much appreciated by cyclists looking to relax after a long day on the saddle.”

