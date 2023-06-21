Cricket: Matthew Cross confident as Scotland start World Cup qualifying campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Matthew Cross confident as Scotland start World Cup qualifying campaign

The Saltires take on Ireland in Bulawayo as they set their sights on October's tournament in India.

By Callum Law
Scotland vice-captain Matthew Cross is optimistic ahead of the World Cup qualifier
Scotland vice-captain Matthew Cross is optimistic ahead of the World Cup qualifier

Matthew Cross insists Scotland have nothing to fear as they look to make the perfect start to their World Cup qualification bid.

The Saltires face Ireland at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, this morning (8am) in their opening match of the two-stage qualifier.

To reach October’s tournament in India, Scotland will need to finish in the top-three in their initial five-team group and then finish in the top-two in the Super Six phase.

Ahead of the campaign getting under way, vice-captain Cross is confident.

The Aberdonian, who started his career with Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, said: “I hope everyone is expecting us to qualify – that’s definitely our expectation.

“We came here five years ago and played really well, were a bit unlucky maybe at times, we showed what we’re about.

“Since that tournament, we’ve gone on to play well in T20 World Cups and taken down some big teams.

“There’s no fear factor about who’s here and we know we’re capable of beating every team here.”

Near-miss last time

The qualifier for the last 50-over World Cup was also in Zimbabwe five years ago and Scotland missed out in agonising fashion.

They were on course to beat West Indies, which would have seen them qualify, before rain intervened and they lost out on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) by five runs.

A controversial LBW against Richie Berrington – which couldn’t be appealed – tipped the balance in the Windies’ favour on DLS, which only added to Scotland’s disappointment.

Cross was in that team, but doesn’t reflect on their near miss with any bitterness.

He added: “It shows the level we can play at, (and) in the last four or five years we’ve beaten every team here.

“Ultimately it’s about us turning up and doing the job. I don’t think there’s any animosity from what happened five years ago.

“We’re in a really good space and looking to show up and qualify for the World Cup.”

Scotland have played two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup qualifier – losing to the West Indies by 91 runs and by six wickets to Zimbabwe, having been bowled out on both occasions.

However, Cross is confident the Saltires can handle the conditions.

He said: “There’s a lot of teams looking to bowl first with the potential for swing and movement early on.

“But once that’s been weathered, guys have looked comfortable.

“Throughout the day there’s opportunities for guys to get big runs and opportunities for bowlers to get wickets.”

After the Ireland clash, Scotland face United Arab Emirates on Friday, Oman on Sunday and Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

