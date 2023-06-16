Cricket: Aberdonian Michael Leask’s belief as Scotland prepare for World Cup qualifier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Aberdonian Michael Leask’s belief as Scotland prepare for World Cup qualifier

The Saltires are aiming to be one of the two teams that reach the tournament in India.

By Callum Law
Michael Leask, right, fancies Scotland's chances of qualifying for the Cricket World Cup
Michael Leask, right, fancies Scotland's chances of qualifying for the Cricket World Cup

Michael Leask insists Scotland can upset some of cricket’s heavyweights to qualify for the World Cup.

The Saltires are in Zimbabwe preparing for the final qualifier ahead of October’s tournament in India.

Scotland’s campaign begins on Wednesday against Ireland, before they face United Arab Emirates, Oman and Sri Lanka.

Finishing in the top three in their section would take the Scots into the Super Six stage, from which the top two qualify for the World Cup.

With former World Cup winners West Indies and Sri Lanka, as well as other test-playing nations Ireland and Zimbabwe, in the qualifier, the odds may be against Scotland.

But all-rounder Leask is confident they can cause a stir.

The 32-year-old former Stoneywood-Dyce player said: “It’s a very tough tournament, but I’ll also say this, we’ve beaten every team that’s there.

“We’ve done it before and we can do it again – if you want to qualify for World Cups you have to do it the hard way.

“If we could get through it would be a great achievement. There are four test playing nations in it, so I’m sure a few would be disappointed if an associate nation got through.

“But we’ve beaten every team there and it comes down to who’s best on any given day and you’ve just got to be better than the opposition on that day.

“There are big nations like Sri Lanka and West Indies, but we’ve gone toe-to-toe with them before.

“They will also feel the pressure of trying to qualify and it will come to who’s day is it going to be.”

Chance to right old wrongs

Returning to Zimbabwe takes Scotland back to the scene of one of their most painful defeats.

In 2018, the Saltires were on course to chase down 199 against the West Indies and qualify for the World Cup the following year.

However, when rain stopped play, Scotland missed out on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method by five runs.

It was particularly galling because, shortly before the downpour, Richie Berrington had been given out LBW – with replays showing the decision was wrong.

Had Scotland been able to appeal the decision – there was no review system in place at that event – it would have been overturned and the DLS balance would have been tipped in Scotland’s favour.

Even looking back on that disappointment, Leask still takes positives from it.

He added: “The only good thing to come out of it is that if we’d managed to complete that game we would have been at a World Cup.

“We went toe-to-toe with West Indies and held our own. We were five runs down on DLS, so we were right in it.

“Hopefully that doesn’t transpire again, some of us have had that experience of how much it hurt and that motivates you being so close, and now we’ve got the opportunity to put the wrongs right.”

Leask doesn’t want chance to pass him by

On a personal level, Leask is also determined to make the most of the opportunity to reach the World Cup.

He was part of the squad that played in the tournament in 2015, but now he feels at the peak of his powers and admits he doesn’t know how many more chances he’ll have to return to cricket’s biggest stage.

Leask said: “You don’t know if you’ll get another chance or what might happen in your career.

“For me I feel I’m playing as well as I ever have and there’s an opportunity to go and do it on a bigger stage.

Michael Leask, left, feels he’s playing as well as he ever has for Scotland

“The last time at a World Cup and the last time at the qualifier I was very inconsistent, but that’s five years ago.

“The team is more experienced and we’re in a good place. Most of the top six or seven batters have made hundreds for Scotland and the bowlers have taken five-fors and won games.

“Personally I think I’m just coming to the peak of my powers – I feel as good as I ever have.

“On the fitness front, I try to keep up with younger players, which is always a good challenge.

“I’m hoping this won’t be my last qualifier, but there’s no getting away from the fact I’ll be older by the time the next one comes around.”

When are Scotland’s games?

  • Scotland v Ireland – Wednesday June 21 8am
  • Scotland v United Arab Emirates – Friday June 23 8am
  • Scotland v Oman – Sunday June 25 8am
  • Scotland Sri Lanka – Tuesday June 27 8am

