Alford’s Debbie Greig will go in at the deep end on her ironman triathlon return after FIVE years away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Alford’s Debbie Greig will go in at the deep end on her ironman triathlon return after FIVE years away

The north-east triathlete will take on a world class field at Challenge Roth in Germany.

By Paul Third
Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan. Debbie was competing weeks after giving birth to her second son Lennox and has been nominated for the Inspiration Award at Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2022. Picture shows; Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan. Debbie was competing weeks after giving birth to her second son Lennox and has been nominated for the Inspiration Award at Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2022.. Outlaw X triathlon, Thoresby, Sussex, England. Supplied by Debbie Greig Date; Unknown; 7968ecd6-eadb-4303-a3e4-fa252c9ce36f
Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan in 2021. Image: Debbie Greig.

Alford triathlete Debbie Greig is taking a trip into the unknown as she makes her return to ironman competition for the first time in five years this weekend.

Greig will test herself on the biggest stage after entering Challenge Roth in Germany on Sunday.

The event, which boasts it has the best women’s field in European triathlon history, will test the 3,400 participants to the full.

More than a quarter of a million spectators are expected for the race which encompasses a 2.4-mile swim in the Main-Donau Canal, a 112-mile bike race and 26.2-mile marathon.

If you are going in, you might as well go all-in.

Greig said: “It’s the world’s biggest. People might have heard of Kona (Hawaii) being the official ironman world championships, but this is the one which is most popular.

“I’ve always liked being the favourite going into a race only from the point of view that I’ve known, if I work har,d I have a good chance of being up on the podium.

“But with this one there is zero pressure.

“The women go off alone, so it will just be me shoulder to shoulder with the celebrities.

“I’ll be fangirling.

“They have a stadium at the finish and they are expecting to have 15,000 in the stand. Then you have the finishing straight where people will be lining the streets.

“I like to race, too, so it will be nice to see how far behind I’ll be or whether I can be in amongst them. That would be cool.”

Greig has been building up to her ironman return

Debbie, and her husband Kyle, who is an ultra-runner.

Greig’s return to ironman competition comes after taking part in several events in the last year.

There have been hurdles to overcome along the way, but also small victories, too – as well as bragging rights at home with her husband Kyle.

She said: “I did Ironman 70.3, a half-triathlon, in Marbella in May last year, but I haven’t done a full iron distance event since 2018 before I had my kids.

“I’ve still done high-calibre events in that time though.

“I was in the elite field in a mountain marathon in Austria last year and came fifth when I was recovering from Covid.

“That was a nice surprise, but again there was no pressure on me then – and I beat my husband, who recovering from Covid.

“He’s an elite ultra-runner, so it was funny to beat him.

“We both caught Covid at Ironman 70.3 and I struggled a little bit, but we had already booked to go to Austria the following month.

“We both did the Tallahassee marathon in January and we finished second in that. The field wasn’t great, but I was second to a Kenyan and that was pretty cool.”

Triathlete has juggled family, work and training commitments

Juggling her law career, family commitments and training has been a challenge, but one Greig has relished.

It is not without its challenges – however, she is confident she has the balance right.

Greig said: “This event was on my radar at the start of the year and it was around three months ago when I was planning the race season that I decided to enter.

“The day after I entered, Logan, our three year-old, came back from nursery with the worst bug ever and we were all throwing up.

“It was one of those bugs which lasted for three days but you still feel ill for a week-and-a-half later – I thought this event maybe wasn’t meant to be.

“It was 10 weeks ago I started properly training. It doesn’t sound like much, but I’m hoping I have some sort of base.

“I’ve averaged 16 hours a week of training in that time on top of work and family life so I don’t tend to sleep much.

“When work lets you be flexible it makes me want to work harder for them, so I’ll maybe get up early and do a few hours work while Kyle is out running.

“We’ll then have breakfast together as family time is important, then it’s nursery.

“Lennox, who turned two last week, is usually babysat by my mum or Kyle’s parents.

“I try to fit in a session and lunchtime and another one at the end of the day, and then do some more work when the kids have gone to sleep.

“I can’t go and train after a day of carnage with two kids and work.”

Being a triathlete mum of two with a full-time job is a badge of honour

Debbie Greig with her Judges’ Choice award at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards at P&J LIve in 2022. Image: DC Thomson.

For Greig, home has come first in recent years after her and husband Kyle started a family.

But the mum of two insists she will be running for her children, three year-old Logan and Lennox, who recently turned two, and all the other mums this weekend.

Greig’s motivation has been fuelled further after she was awarded the Judges’ Choice at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards last year in recognition of her efforts in combining motherhood with elite athletic achievement.

She said: “The fact I was recognised at the sports awards last year made me want to do it for the mums and the workers.

“I’m excited, but I hope it’s not too hot – it was 31 degrees last year.

“I want to show having kids doesn’t mean you have to change your life. You learn to train smarter and I certainly have.

“In all seriousness, I don’t think I could have trained harder with my life situation.

“I’m the only mum of two that works full-time on the pro start field, but I don’t want to use that as an excuse.

“I’m racing for the family.

“These girls have been out training for at least two weeks while I’m flying out on Friday and will miss the pro briefing because I’ve got work.

“But I did really well in 2018 when I flew in Challenge-Almere in Amsterdam in 2018 – when I flew in on the Friday afternoon for the Saturday morning race.

“I did make briefing for that one, but I didn’t do any recon of the course. I was like: ‘Oh, there’s nice windmills there’, ‘that’s a nice hill’ and so on.

“It keeps it exciting not knowing what’s around the corner.”

‘I’m running faster than ever’

As for expectations for her ironman comeback in Germany, well it seems Greig will be competing against herself – or rather the former version of herself when Sunday’s race begins.

She said: “I do put a lot of pressure on myself and I think I’m fitter than I’ve ever been.

“I’m running faster than I have ever ran.

“I used to be a swimmer, so I’ll never hit the times I used to get, but they are still decent and the cycling is as good as I’ve ever been, so I don’t see why I can’t be as good as I was before kids.

“It would be really nice to finish and be there or thereabouts to what I used to be.”

More from Press and Journal

Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan in 2021. Image: Debbie Greig.
Moreen Simpson: Elton, even when I was Still Standing, I couldn't see you on…
Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan in 2021. Image: Debbie Greig.
Nasty boyfriend's abusive relationship was 'doomed from the start' - his lawyer admits
Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan in 2021. Image: Debbie Greig.
David Ross: Stalemate on Scottish land reform needs to come to an end now
Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan in 2021. Image: Debbie Greig.
Dornoch set for golf tourism drive as prestigious events head north
Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan in 2021. Image: Debbie Greig.
Fishing ban fury prompts flood of consultation responses
Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan in 2021. Image: Debbie Greig.
Moray councillors to consider £30,000 spend on Cloddach Bridge
Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan in 2021. Image: Debbie Greig.
Could wardens bring an end to Elgin’s parking problem?
Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan in 2021. Image: Debbie Greig.
Kessock Ferry Swim: When Inverness kids as young as seven took on the challenge
Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan in 2021. Image: Debbie Greig.
EXCLUSIVE: Green shoots of hope at RSPB nature reserve following devastating wildfire
Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan in 2021. Image: Debbie Greig.
George Munsey hopes Scotland follow Michael Leask's lead in World Cup qualifying