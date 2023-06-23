Could wardens bring an end to Elgin’s parking problem?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Could wardens bring an end to Elgin’s parking problem?

Elgin Community Council says the only way to solve the issue of people parking "everywhere and anywhere" is for Moray Council to employ wardens to enforce on street parking rules.

By Rita Campbell
Elgin High Street. A solution is being sought for the parking problems in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin High Street. A solution is being sought for the parking problems in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Hiring traffic wardens to enforce parking laws in Elgin town centre is the only way to solve the parking woes.

That is the view of Elgin Community Council chairman Alastair Kennedy.

The community council has been involved in talks between Moray Council and other local stakeholders.

Parking problems in the town are well documented.

South Street in Elgin. A commercial van is forced to block the pavement because all the loading bays are full with illegally parked cars. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

As Mr Kennedy said: “People are parking everywhere and anywhere they can.”

The council has frozen parking charges in Elgin while they consider ideas to solve the issue.

Currently the council employs car park attendants to enforce the regulations in off-street car parks governed by the Car Park Order.

But Mr Kennedy said that employing wardens to partrol the town centre streets is the only thing that will work.

‘How else are we going to fix it?’

He said: “That is the only way that I see the problem will be resolved.

“I don’t think councillors agree with that because there is a cost attached. But how else are we going to fix it?

“If there is no enforcement, people will park where they want as they do at present.”

A number of ideas to help solve Elgin town centre’s parking woes are being considered.

These will be brought before council “shortly”, a spokeswoman for Moray Council said.

Elgin’s High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Parking bays on the High Street are for taxis, blue badge holders and deliveries only.

But these rules are being ignored, said Mr Kennedy.

And loading bays, turning circles, double yellow lines and even pavements do not appear to be off limits to many motorists.

The pedestrianised area of High Street is also regularly filled with parked cars.

Prior to the fees being frozen in January, Elgin was the only town in Moray where parking charges were imposed.

‘Police are pushed for time and resources’

Mr Kennedy added: “People are parking anywhere and everywhere. There’s no way of controlling it. Police are pushed for time and resources.

“It is an ongoing problem. We have it on the agenda at every meeting.”

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “In January, elected members unanimously agreed a freeze on parking charges.

“Since then we have been holding positive discussions with community stakeholders and partner organisations to consider options for improving the current parking issues in Elgin town centre.

“A number of ideas have been suggested and we will be bringing forward proposals to council shortly.”

Batchen Street, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “There are no current plans to consider employing traffic wardens.”

Refurbishment work at the Poundland shop on the corner of High Street and North Street has exacerbated the situation.

Scaffolding around the building is resulting in traffic being diverted up Batchen Street, which is pedestrianised.

North Street will reopen when Poundland is complete, but Mr Kennedy believes this will do little to ease the problem.

