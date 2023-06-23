Cricket: Richie Berrington leads Scotland to second straight World Cup qualifying win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Richie Berrington leads Scotland to second straight World Cup qualifying win

The Saltires beat United Arab Emirates by 111 runs in Zimbabwe.

By Callum Law
Captain Richie Berrington celebrates reaching his century in Scotland's victory against UAE
Captain Richie Berrington celebrates reaching his century in Scotland's victory against UAE

Captain Richie Berrington praised Scotland for making it two wins from two in the World Cup qualifier.

The Saltires recovered from a sticky start to defeat United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 111 runs at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Zimbabwe.

Berrington was the star of the show with his excellent 127 lifting the Scots from 48-4 to a respectable total of 282-8, which was well-defended by the bowlers.

Having won their first two games in Group B Scotland are in a good position to reach the Super Six phase.

The skipper said: “It was really important after the win against Ireland that we turned up and adapted to the conditions at a different ground.

“It’s pleasing that we could produce such a clinical performance with the ball to make it pretty comfortable.

“There was a bit on offer for the bowlers and we knew it would be a bit of a graft at times.

“But the longer you spent out there the easier it got (to bat), it was good we managed to get a partnership going.

“Michael Leask did really well when he came in, playing in the positive manner he does.

“For us we have to keep executing well and keep getting better as each game comes.”

Captain crucial

Having been put in by UAE, Berrington produced a classy and composed century to drag his side to a decent total.

Junaid Siddique made early inroads by removing openers Chris McBride for five and Matthew Cross for 13.

Brandon McMullen also fell cheaply, bowled by Ali Naseer for four, and when Tomas Mackintosh was out caught and bowled for 11 by Zahoor Khan the Saltires were 48-4.

Alongside Berrington, Michael Leask rebuilt things with a knock of 41, which featured three fours and two sixes, but he was dismissed trying to sweep Karthik Meiyappan and was caught in the leg-side.

Mark Watt lets fly for Scotland against UAE

Chris Greaves fell to Siddique for 22 and Jack Jarvis was snared by Naseer for two.

Berrington was untroubled and compiled a sublime 127 that included nine fours and three sixes, before he was run out off the last ball of the innings.

Mark Watt also made an important contribution finishing with 44 not out from 31 deliveries.

Saltires finish the job

With the ball Chris Sole did the early damage, removing Aryansh Sharma and Vriitya Aravind in consecutive balls in the fifth over.

McMullen dismissed Rohan Mustafa for 12 and Safyaan Sharif got in on the action having Asif Khan caught by Watt for 17 to leave UAE 70-4.

Watt then trapped Muhammad Waseem for 36 to make it 82-5 and from there Scotland were in command.

Sole picked up his third having Naseer caught by Leask at point, Basil Hameed had tried to counter-attack but was bowled by Greaves for 30.

It was left to Sharif to polish off the tail by dismissing Aayan Afzal Khan (21), Siddique (two) and Khan (zero) to finish with figures of 4-20.

Scotland’s next match is on Sunday against Oman at the Bulawayo Athletic Club with the contest getting under way at 8am.

