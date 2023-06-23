Cricket: Richie Berrington leads Scotland to second straight World Cup qualifying win

Captain Richie Berrington praised Scotland for making it two wins from two in the World Cup qualifier.

The Saltires recovered from a sticky start to defeat United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 111 runs at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Zimbabwe.

Berrington was the star of the show with his excellent 127 lifting the Scots from 48-4 to a respectable total of 282-8, which was well-defended by the bowlers.

Having won their first two games in Group B Scotland are in a good position to reach the Super Six phase.

The skipper said: “It was really important after the win against Ireland that we turned up and adapted to the conditions at a different ground.

“It’s pleasing that we could produce such a clinical performance with the ball to make it pretty comfortable.

“There was a bit on offer for the bowlers and we knew it would be a bit of a graft at times.

“But the longer you spent out there the easier it got (to bat), it was good we managed to get a partnership going.

“Michael Leask did really well when he came in, playing in the positive manner he does.

“For us we have to keep executing well and keep getting better as each game comes.”

Captain crucial

Having been put in by UAE, Berrington produced a classy and composed century to drag his side to a decent total.

Junaid Siddique made early inroads by removing openers Chris McBride for five and Matthew Cross for 13.

Brandon McMullen also fell cheaply, bowled by Ali Naseer for four, and when Tomas Mackintosh was out caught and bowled for 11 by Zahoor Khan the Saltires were 48-4.

Alongside Berrington, Michael Leask rebuilt things with a knock of 41, which featured three fours and two sixes, but he was dismissed trying to sweep Karthik Meiyappan and was caught in the leg-side.

Chris Greaves fell to Siddique for 22 and Jack Jarvis was snared by Naseer for two.

Berrington was untroubled and compiled a sublime 127 that included nine fours and three sixes, before he was run out off the last ball of the innings.

Mark Watt also made an important contribution finishing with 44 not out from 31 deliveries.

Saltires finish the job

With the ball Chris Sole did the early damage, removing Aryansh Sharma and Vriitya Aravind in consecutive balls in the fifth over.

McMullen dismissed Rohan Mustafa for 12 and Safyaan Sharif got in on the action having Asif Khan caught by Watt for 17 to leave UAE 70-4.

Watt then trapped Muhammad Waseem for 36 to make it 82-5 and from there Scotland were in command.

Sole picked up his third having Naseer caught by Leask at point, Basil Hameed had tried to counter-attack but was bowled by Greaves for 30.

It was left to Sharif to polish off the tail by dismissing Aayan Afzal Khan (21), Siddique (two) and Khan (zero) to finish with figures of 4-20.

Scotland’s next match is on Sunday against Oman at the Bulawayo Athletic Club with the contest getting under way at 8am.