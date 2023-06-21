Cricket: Michael Leask stars in dramatic Scotland victory against Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Michael Leask stars in dramatic Scotland victory against Ireland

The Aberdonian all-rounder made a vital 91 not out as the Saltires prevailed by one wicket in Bulawayo.

By Callum Law
Michael Leask, right, sweeps a ball to the boundary in Scotland's win against Ireland
Michael Leask, right, sweeps a ball to the boundary in Scotland's win against Ireland

A superb batting display from Michael Leask helped Scotland start their World Cup qualifying campaign with a dramatic one-wicket win against Ireland.

The Aberdonian all-rounder, who started his career with Stoneywood-Dyce, hit a magnificent 91 not out from 61 balls to chase down the target of 287 set by Ireland.

At 152-7 with 16 overs remaining in Bulawayo it looked like the Scots would fall short before Leask produced a heroic innings which included nine fours – one of which was off the last ball to seal victory – and four sixes.

Reflecting on the triumph and his innings, the 32-year-old said: “I don’t think I can put it into words right now.

“This badge means so much to me, and I’m glad I can repay the team.

“We’ve had a few tough days against Ireland, and to hit the winning runs makes it even more special.

“We’ve got a team that bats very deep. I’ve got a lot of belief in my own ability, and it was a case of if I stayed there for as long as possible we had a chance, and the guys coming in are great ball strikers.

“(Mark Watt) is a fantastic performer. He played a blinder of an innings and took some of the pressure off.

“We’ve got a great bunch of lads. We’re going to take games deep and hopefully go all the way (to the World Cup).”

McMullen stars with ball

Having put Ireland into bat the ball the Saltires made a sensational start.

Brandon McMullen removed Paul Stirling (caught in the leg-side by Watt) and Andrew Balbirnie (LBW) with the second and third balls of the innings.

McMullen was soon in the action having Harry Tector caught for six at slip by George Munsey in the fifth over to leave Ireland 17-3.

Lorcan Tucker also fell for six caught by Munsey off Watt and when Chris McBride had Andy McBrine caught behind for 32 the Scots were in complete command with the score 70-5.

Scotland's Brandon McMullen, right, celebrates taking the wicket of Ireland's captain Andrew Balbirnie

What followed was a brilliant counter-attack from Curtis Campher and George Dockrell, who put on 136 for the sixth wicket.

Dockrell fell first for 69 – bowled by McMullen – but Campher went on to a superb 120, which featured nine fours and four sixes, before being bowled by Chris Sole.

Smaller contributions from Gareth Delaney (19), Mark Adair (eight not out) and Josh Little (four not out) saw Ireland reach 286-8 from their 50 overs.

McMullen removed Delaney to finish with outstanding figures of 5-34 from seven overs.

Leask the saviour

In the chase McBride was the only top order Scottish batter who offered hope they could reach their target as he compiled his maiden ODI half-century.

However, when he fell to Campher for 56 to leave the score at 90-3 the Saltires subsided.

Before McBride went Matthew Cross was out LBW to Adair for four and McMullen was caught in the covers by Balbirnie off Adair’s bowling for 10.

Munsey departed for 15 – snared by Ben White – with skipper Richie Berrington bowled by Little for 10 and Little also removed Tomas Mackintosh for 18 to leave the Scots 122-6.

Chris Greaves added 20 before falling to Dockrell which left Scotland at 152-7.

But Leask, along with support from Watt – 47 from 43 balls with seven boundaries along the way – gave the Scots a chance, putting on 82 for the eight wicket.

However, when Watt was stumped off Dockrell’s bowling at the start of 46th over they were still 53 runs short.

Safyaan Sharif added six, while Leask did the bulk of the scoring, before Sharif was caught by Stirling off Adair’s bowling midway through the last over.

That brought out Sole and after he scrambled a leg bye from the penultimate ball, Leask inside-edged the last to boundary to seal victory.

Scotland’s next game is against United Arab Emirates on Friday.

