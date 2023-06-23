MV Corran delayed AGAIN and not due to return until mid-August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MV Corran delayed AGAIN and not due to return until mid-August

Highland Council says supply chain issues have hampered efforts to quickly repair the MV Corran.

By Ross Hempseed
Corran Ferry
The MV Corran is currently out of action due to technical issues. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Highland Council has again had to delay the return of the MV Corran, with the vessel not expected back until mid-August

The 22-year-old ferry usually operates across the Corran Narrows, providing a vital link between the Ardnamurchan peninsula and the mainland.

However, the ferry has been plagued with technical faults and repairs for months, with its service return delayed again and again.

The MV Corran was due to reenter service later this month, but this has now been pushed back again, with Highland Council now looking at mid-August at the earliest.

To cope with the demand for a ferry to operate across the Narrows, the backup vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, began servicing the route.

The 47-year-old ferry became overburdened by demand and was pulled just before the Easter weekend, sparking anger and frustration among tourists and locals.

During the next seven weeks, the service was operated by a small passenger vessel, with supplies, lorries and car traffic having to travel 47 miles around Loch Linnhe.

The Maid of Glencoul is much smaller than the larger MV Corran. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘Very challenging for everyone’

When the Maid of Glencoul returned to service at the end of May, many people hoped the larger MV Corran could soon return too, expanding the service’s capacity.

The delays are due to specific parts needed to repair the vessel, including a brand-new propulsion unit being manufactured in Germany.

The previous unit failed back in January just days before the MV Corran was due to return to service after being in the dry dock for scheduled refit since October 2022.

This is due to be installed in July, however, another issue remains with the crown wheel gear, which needs to be specially made.

Highland Council has pointed to contributing factors, such as supply chain issues as further delaying repair work.

The MV Corran has been delayed again in returning to service the Corran Narrows. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Chairman of the Economy and Infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans, said: “The ongoing situation has been very challenging for everyone which is why we have been focussing on finding solutions and have put in place as many mitigation measures as possible.

“Our focus remains on ensuring the MV Corran is back in service as soon as possible while we continue to support residents and local businesses as widely as possible.”

Corran Ferry Steering Group chairwoman, Sarah Fanet, added: “This is disappointing news for the communities and businesses, but I know that the focus remains on bringing MV Corran back into service as soon as possible.

“This reinforces the importance of the foot passenger ferry service between Camasnagaul and Fort William, combined with the bus shuttle service, which will continue to operate and help alleviate the pressure on the Maid of Glencoul.”

