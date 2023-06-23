MV Corran delayed AGAIN and not due to return until mid-August

Highland Council has again had to delay the return of the MV Corran, with the vessel not expected back until mid-August

The 22-year-old ferry usually operates across the Corran Narrows, providing a vital link between the Ardnamurchan peninsula and the mainland.

However, the ferry has been plagued with technical faults and repairs for months, with its service return delayed again and again.

The MV Corran was due to reenter service later this month, but this has now been pushed back again, with Highland Council now looking at mid-August at the earliest.

To cope with the demand for a ferry to operate across the Narrows, the backup vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, began servicing the route.

The 47-year-old ferry became overburdened by demand and was pulled just before the Easter weekend, sparking anger and frustration among tourists and locals.

During the next seven weeks, the service was operated by a small passenger vessel, with supplies, lorries and car traffic having to travel 47 miles around Loch Linnhe.

‘Very challenging for everyone’

When the Maid of Glencoul returned to service at the end of May, many people hoped the larger MV Corran could soon return too, expanding the service’s capacity.

The delays are due to specific parts needed to repair the vessel, including a brand-new propulsion unit being manufactured in Germany.

The previous unit failed back in January just days before the MV Corran was due to return to service after being in the dry dock for scheduled refit since October 2022.

This is due to be installed in July, however, another issue remains with the crown wheel gear, which needs to be specially made.

Highland Council has pointed to contributing factors, such as supply chain issues as further delaying repair work.

Chairman of the Economy and Infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans, said: “The ongoing situation has been very challenging for everyone which is why we have been focussing on finding solutions and have put in place as many mitigation measures as possible.

“Our focus remains on ensuring the MV Corran is back in service as soon as possible while we continue to support residents and local businesses as widely as possible.”

Corran Ferry Steering Group chairwoman, Sarah Fanet, added: “This is disappointing news for the communities and businesses, but I know that the focus remains on bringing MV Corran back into service as soon as possible.

“This reinforces the importance of the foot passenger ferry service between Camasnagaul and Fort William, combined with the bus shuttle service, which will continue to operate and help alleviate the pressure on the Maid of Glencoul.”